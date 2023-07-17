They do? Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin have reportedly gotten married one month after confirming they were engaged. The pair’s apparent nuptials took place in her native Hungary, where pictures emerged on Twitter via Pop Crave on July 17 of the couple appearing to walk down the aisle after tying the knot.

Barbara, 29, looked stunning in a fitted white sleeveless gown with a veil and train, as Dylan, 30, wore a sharp black suit and tie.

The model just announced their engagement on June 15 with an Instagram post she captioned, “With the power invested in V I am a Sprouse to be

@dylansprouse,” along with a ring emoji. The couple began dating in 2018.

Barbara said at the time of her engagement announcement that they planned to wed in her homeland. “I’m excited to show that side of me and introduce my culture, the places I grew up and the places I went to,” she told V Magazine in June. “I feel like a lot of people will learn even more about me this way. I know there was no way we would have not had a wedding in Hungary because my parents would have killed me.”

During the couple’s joint interview with V, Barbara explained how the pair first got together. “We met over five years ago. We’ve been dating for five years, officially, but we actually met like eight months before at an event. That was just a short interaction and then I ghosted him for six months until I got myself back into the picture,” she revealed.

“We had gone our separate ways for six months, then she hit me up six months later while I was filming this movie,” Dylan shared, picking up the beginnings of their love story. “She was like, ‘Hey, I’m in New York, do you want to hang out?’ I was like, ‘Look, you picked the worst possible time, Barbara, because I’m going to be in China for six months.’ She told me in return, ‘No, actually, I don’t think it’s the worst time because I’m going to have a campaign out there in about two months.'” While the job got canceled, Barbara ended up joining Dylan for a romantic rendezvous in Beijing.

Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

During the same interview, the pair revealed they got engaged in September 2022 but kept it a secret, as they planned to reveal the news in the V article and photo spread. However, the rumor mill went into overdrive when Barbara was spotted wearing what appeared to be a diamond engagement ring at the Mammoth Film Festival on March 2, 2023.

While the pair had a low-key dating life except for red carpet appearances, Dylan made it clear he was in it for the long-haul in an October 2021 birthday tribute to Barbara. “Very proud and excited to be on this journey with you,” he captioned an Instagram post, adding, “You grow greater with each passing year, and I can’t wait to see what this new chapter holds for us.”