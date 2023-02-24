If this isn’t love! Fans can’t help but wonder if pop star Jennifer Hudson and rapper Common are dating after they were spotted spending time together in November 2022. By early 2023, the duo were seen hanging out on multiple occasions, from casual outings to evening dinners. So, are the two, in fact, an item?

Keep reading to learn more about Jennifer and Common’s relationship status.

Are Jennifer Hudson and Common Dating?

While speculation about Jennifer and Common began in mid-2022, the pair were first seen together hanging out in November 2022, with the “If This Isn’t Love” singer sitting in the front seat of a car while the “Glory” rapper drove her while leaving her talk show studio in Burbank, California.

While it wasn’t clear at the time whether the duo were just pals hanging out or budding lovebirds, Jennifer and Common were seen again in February 2023 after enjoying an evening dinner at celebrity hotspot Nobu Malibu, per TMZ, fueling romance rumors.

The two have reportedly spent more time together after they met on the set of the upcoming action-thriller movie Breathe.

Shutterstock (2)

The film will feature Jennifer and Common portraying spouses living in an uninhabitable world with a lack of oxygen. The characters must live underground and wear oxygen suits to survive, per IMDb.

Despite the speculation, however, Jennifer seemingly shut down the romance rumors during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in September 2022.

“People create their narratives of it, and it’s like, OK, you know, how you feel,” she told the outlet at the time. “We shot a film together, and he played my husband. We gotta eat in between those moments.”

Who Are Jennifer Hudson’s Ex-Boyfriends?

The EGOT winner hasn’t publicly been linked to anyone for quite a while.

Jennifer called off her longtime engagement with ex-fiancé David Otunga in 2017. The two had started dating in 2007.

Who Are Common’s Ex-Girlfriends?

Prior to sparking dating rumors with his Breathe costar, Common was famously linked to comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish in 2020 until they split in 2021.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight in December 2021, the Girls Trip star weighed in about her ex’s love life, hinting that he wasn’t looking for a serious relationship.

“He might be the type of person that never really settles with somebody, maybe he’s like, you know, like a bee going from flower to flower to flower,” Tiffany said. “I don’t know. I wish him nothing but joy and happiness, you know. He will always be cool.”

Apart from Tiffany, Common was also linked with Taraji P. Henson and Serena Williams.