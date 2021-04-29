From American Idol to Oscar winner! Jennifer Hudson has solidified herself as Hollywood royalty, and the singer also had an impressive weight loss transformation through the years as she skyrocketed to fame.

The “I Still Love You” singer first appeared on our television screens as a finalist on season 3 of the singing competition show. She placed seventh, and Fantasia Barrino went on to take first place. Despite not winning Idol, Jennifer has gone on to have an amazing career.

In 2006, she won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Effie White in Dreamgirls. That year, she was also awarded in the same category at the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice Awards, BAFTAs and Black Reel Awards.

Obviously, her music has also found a lot of favor with critics and fans alike. Jennifer Hudson, her first studio album, won a Grammy for Best R&B Album in 2009. She scored a second Grammy when The Color Purple won Best Musical Theater Album in 2017.

As far as her body transformation, Jennifer shed 80 pounds and dropped from a size 16 to a 6. The A-lister has managed to keep the weight off for over a decade. She was previously a spokesperson for Weight Watchers following the birth of her son, David, in 2009 and noted she focuses a lot on her diet.

“I don’t have time to do much [exercise]. I just watch what I eat,” the “It’s Your World” singer said on the U.K. talk show Lorraine. “I’m very careful and cautious of what I’m eating, so I just try to pace those meals throughout the day. Like, OK, eat here, don’t eat here. When it’s early in the morning, I say, OK, I would’ve been asleep … so I’m not going to eat. I’m very conscious of what I put in my body.”

That being said, the “Giving Myself” artist admitted she had to “break [her] diet mentality” during an interview with Self magazine. “I used to deprive myself, thinking that was healthy. I didn’t eat pasta, fried food, red meat. I hadn’t had pizza in 10 years,” she explained. “If you’re on a strict diet that says you shouldn’t have any carbs or this or that, your body won’t function the way it should. I know now that I can eat anything I want and still lose or maintain my weight. It’s about portions and balance.”

