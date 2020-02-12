Date night! Bachelor Nation favorites Ashley Iaconetti and her husband, Jared Haibon, “looked very lovey-dovey” on the Fantasy Island red carpet in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 11, an eyewitness tells Life & Style exclusively. “They were the first to arrive and looked like they were having a fun night out. They were holding hands the entire time.”

According to the insider, the newlyweds — who got married in August 2019 — seemed like they were “still in the honeymoon phase” six months later. “At one point during an interview, Ashley said she refers to herself as Mrs. Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti Haibon and loves having Jared’s last name as her own, too,” the source adds.

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

The duo looked casual and chic during their outing as Ashley, 31, sported a Disney T-shirt with jeans and black heels while Jared, 31, wore a jean jacket with black pants and sneakers.

Even though the brunette babe and the Rhode Island native made a lifelong commitment to one another, they are happier than ever with their new relationship status. “The best part about being married is the comfortability of always having a teammate,” the podcast host recently told Life & Style exclusively while promoting her partnership with K-Y. “You always have someone to cuddle with, vent with, be emotional with, share your day and passions with, without having to worry about being accepted. I feel so safe with Jared. I know it’s cliché, but he’s my home.”

Ultimately, Ashley revealed their life hasn’t isn’t that much different since tying the knot. “The only big that changed is that my sister moved out of our apartment,” she quipped. “So, Jared and I have gotten more cooking meals together and spending quality time together, just relaxing at night.”

The reality starlet also gave insight as to what makes their relationship work. “My favorite quality about Jared is his passion,” she gushed. “It’s a quality we share, and before him, I never came across a man who felt so strongly about his loves and interest as I do. It’s really nice that we understand each other when we’re geeking out about our favorite movie or favorite food.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Clearly, you can find love on television. Married life looks good on you two!