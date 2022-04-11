Written in partnership with Ascend.

Astrology, the method of predicting and understanding events based on the movements of planets and stars, can be a difficult subject to grasp. It can be abstract and nuanced, with various astrologists coming to different conclusions based on the same information. There are even more technical aspects to the practice, from charts to astronomical knowledge, to mathematical calculations. But ultimately, the experts in this field are able to put together insightful and inspiring information based on their observations. One of these experts is Tanaaz Chubb, co-creator and owner of Forever Conscious.

Tanaaz Chubb created Forever Conscious to serve as a place where people could understand their lives with deeper clarity. Through her website dedicated to spiritual well-being and mindfulness, she’s able to provide healing to others. She is also the author of “Becoming Forever Conscious,” “Messages for the Soul’,’ and “The Power of Positive Energy.” Tanaaz shares vast experience and expertise in the field and which she passes on to others through her books and the Forever Conscious website.

Forever Conscious

Forever Conscious offers intuitive forecasts based on what is happening in the cosmic skies and astrologically. All articles are written from a place of kindness and love with a desire to share knowledge. The aim is to empower the readers by simplifying some of astrology’s complex terms and phrases.

To Tanaaz, astrology is not just about your sign but rather a way for you to connect with the greater Universe around you. She has always helped their reader adopt a positive perception of astrology. Tanaaz wants everyone to understand astrology as basically a tool for personal growth beyond just their sign that can help them comprehend and work in harmony with their life’s energies.

Forever Conscious has since established itself as the go-to and reliable website empowering millions to get their astrology forecasts. Part of their services includes offering rituals for the new and full moons and how they can help you with your spiritual growth. Incredibly, these rituals are free so that readers can work with these energies and bring them to life for themselves.

In addition, the rituals are consistently one of the most popular posts on the site, capturing the attention of many. This is evident from the readers’ comments on how the rituals help in their spiritual growth. Such positive feedback helps Tanaaz develop more insightful books while also setting the Forever Conscious brand ahead of its competition. Essentially, this helps them stand out from the other astrology content that is out there.

Many of their readers comment that the articles help bring them peace and higher awareness and understanding of what is happening in the world.

“My hope is to empower people to connect to their own divine essence. I want to help them realize that there is much more to life. More importantly, everyone needs to understand that they have what they need to realize their dreams. I would love to have Forever Conscious be a more recognizable brand. We would like to expand our offerings to physical products, an app and more premium content,” explains Tanaaz.