Kissing … and telling! Audrina Patridge revealed she and newly single Brody Jenner locked lips amid his split from ex Kaitlynn Carter in an action-packed new first look at season 2 of The Hills: New Beginnings.

During one scene, the reality star told Whitney Port she was beginning to date again after going through a tough breakup. Audrina, 35, admitted she worried about finding the right man for her as a single mom to daughter Kirra Max shared with ex Corey Bohan. “I don’t want to end up with the wrong guy,” she said.

Meanwhile, Brody, 37, was also moving on romantically in his life. “There’s been so much speculation about why we broke up,” Kaitlynn told Brody in the clip.

Although Audrina didn’t share a lot of details about her smooch with Brody, she quickly dished about their intimate moment in a follow-up scene. “Brody and I, we did kiss,” the MTV personality confessed to Whitney in the very next clip.

Brody and Kaitlynn amicably called it quits in August 2019, three years after they got engaged in 2016. “They love and respect one another and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward,” his rep Scott Newman told Life & Style in a statement following their split. Now, fans will finally get to see how they coped with the breakup in new season 2 episodes of The Hills.

As for Audrina, she married BMX biker Corey in 2016, but they broke up two years later and battled in a messy divorce before it was finalized in 2018.

In upcoming episodes, viewers will also get to see the highly anticipated return of Kristin Cavallari, who made her big debut at the end of the dramatic trailer. It appears fans may get an update on her dating life amid her divorce from Jay Cutler, so there will be no shortage of relationship drama this time around!

And there’s more where that came from. Heidi Pratt, Spencer Pratt, Justin “Bobby” Brescia, Jason Wahler and more fan-favorites will be making appearances with monumental life changes to share.

The Hills: New Beginnings returns to MTV on May 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.