Heidi Montag’s life has changed quite a bit since she made her reality TV debut. After documenting her younger years while MTV cameras were rolling, the star went on to marry husband Spencer Pratt and welcome a baby boy, Gunner Stone, in 2017. Years later, the couple announced in June 2022 that they were expecting baby No. 2.

“I just felt like something was missing. I felt like a person was missing in our family that I had this intense love for,” Heidi told Us Weekly amid their pregnancy announcement at the time. “And I kept praying about it. I’m like, if I’m not meant to have another kid — because I had accepted that at this point — I just wanted to not have that desire so strongly and I just wasn’t sure if it was going to happen or not. I just get so emotional about it.”

As fans may recall, Heidi met her former BFF, Lauren Conrad, while Lauren was busy filming Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County. After they both transferred to the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles, California, a new spinoff opportunity was presented to them: The Hills.

Season 1 of The Hills premiered in May 2006, showing them transitioning from friends into housemates as they pursued their dreams in the fashion world.

Because of the non-stop drama over Heidi’s new relationship and more friendship mishaps, Lauren revealed she was seriously considering leaving The Hills ahead of season 3 in a 2007 interview with Seventeen. However, after taking more time to consider her choice, Lauren ended up staying until the middle of season 5 in 2009.

The pals ultimately went their separate ways and have since kept their distance from each other. And despite the criticism over her relationship, Heidi and Spencer tied the knot in November 2008, and they are still going strong today. Following the birth of Gunner, Heidi spoke at length about wanting to expand her and Spencer’s family. In February 2021, the Hills: New Beginnings star opened up about her hopes to have a second child with Spencer and shut down body-shamers in the process.

“I love my body! Many people have been speculating and commenting about my weight. I am not pregnant (not yet),” Heidi wrote via Instagram after sharing new photos flaunting her figure. “I think that is partially where some of these comments have been coming from because people know that we are in the process of trying.”

“I also weigh more than I ever have but I am also stronger than I have ever been,” she continued. “I refuse to be #bodyshamed! I love #food and #wine! I am going to enjoy my life!”

Scroll through the gallery to see Heidi Montag’s transformation over the years!