Then and now! The Hills: New Beginnings star Heidi Montag has been very open about the plastic surgery procedures she’s undergone since first stepping into the spotlight more than 10 years ago.

Heidi first met Lauren Conrad, who was starring on Laguna Beach at the time, while attending the Academy of Art University in San Francisco. The Colorado native attended the school for one semester before both ladies transferred to the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles, California. Their friendship led Heidi to appear during season 2 of the MTV reality show for four episodes in 2005.

The “More Is More” singer became quite a controversial reality TV figure on The Hills thanks to her rocky relationship with Spencer Pratt, whom she married in November 2008. They welcomed their son, Gunner, in 2017.

Perhaps the most shocking decision Heidi made was when she underwent 10 plastic surgery procedures in one day. Back in 2010, the reality star traveled from California to her parents’ home in Colorado to undergo an extensive list of procedures, including a breast augmentation, a nose job, fat injections in her face, an eyebrow lift and a chin reduction.

The reality star’s transformation became a main plot point on the hit show and changed her life forever. But Heidi revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that she doesn’t like to relive that part of her life.

“I don’t want to watch it,” she admitted in 2016. “I think that it was hard enough going through it at that time, and I was just in way over my head. I had no idea what I was getting into.”

Though the drastic transformation rose her level of fame, she admitted that it wasn’t an easy process and set her apart from the rest of her costars.

“Everyone else in the show is in the clubs and dealing with this and that, and we were dealing with life-threatening, severe things,” the MTV alum said. “We were just emotionally empty and spent at that point, and we just really needed support and set up a team, and not to be cut down by everyone. It was the hardest time of my life, and I feel like I’ve become a lot stronger from it. And [it] made me look at myself and reflect, ‘Why did I do that?’”

Heidi spoke more about the difficulties of her surgeries during an interview with Cosmopolitan in 2019. “I was way too young to make such a life-changing decision,” she explained, noting she felt “pressure” from the “negativity and hate on the internet.”

