A supportive bunch! Austin Butler keeps his personal life out of the public eye, but the Elvis star has shared some details about his family — including his late mom, Lori Butler.

When he hosted Saturday Night Live in December 2022, the former Nickelodeon star talked about the “love” he had for his mother.

“Some of my favorite memories from growing up are watching SNL with her, and we’d watch every week,” Austin shared in his opening monologue. “And even though I had this crippling shyness, when I was with her, I’d just do anything to make my mom laugh.”

He concluded, “My mom is no longer with us, but I’ve been thinking about her a lot this week, just imagining how proud she’d be of her son, who used to not be able to order food for myself at a restaurant, is now standing on this stage.”

The California native also has an older sister, who was also present during his SNL hosting gig. Keep reading for more details about Austin’s family life.

Who Was Austin Butler’s Mom?

Austin’s mom, Lori, died of cancer in September 2014.

“Lori Butler, my mom, my hero, & my best friend passed away this morning,” the actor shared in a since-deleted Twitter post at the time. “Let’s all celebrate her. I love you and will miss you every day Mom.”

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

While playing the late Elvis Presley in the May 2022 biopic, Elvis, Austin revealed that he was able to connect to the singer because they both lost their mothers at such a young age.

“I’d been watching all these documentaries and learned a couple days prior that Elvis’s mom had passed away when he was 23, the same as me,” the Zoey 101 alum recalled to Vogue in April 2022. “I thought he probably had nights where he woke up from nightmares like this. So what can I do with that?”

Who Is Austin Butler’s Sister?

During his SNL monologue, Austin revealed that he and his older sister, Ashley Butler, were homeschooled by their mother while growing up.

Who Is Austin Butler’s Dad?

The actor’s father is named David Butler. Per the Golden Globe nominee’s Vogue interview, his parents “divorced amicably” when Austin was 7 years old. So, he and Ashley were “moved fluidly between their respective houses” during their childhood years.

What Has Austin Butler Said About His Family?

Austin has spoken a lot about his late mother during various interviews. However, he did admit to not seeing his family for “about three years” while filming Elvis.

“I had months where I wouldn’t talk to anybody. And when I did, the only thing I was ever thinking about was Elvis,” he recalled during Variety‘s Actors on Actors series in December 2022. “I was speaking in his voice the whole time. So then, I’d talk to my sister, and she’s gotta listen to that.”