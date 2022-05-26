All loved up! Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber have started packing on the PDA, and they’re too cute.

The duo made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala in New York City, which took place in May 2022, and they’ve been sharing smooches at various events ever since. Later that same month, both the actor and model took a trip to Cannes where they looked so in love at the Elvis premiere.

While celebrating her man’s musical movie, Kaia donned a long red dress, and she planted a kiss right on Austin for the cameras. The former Nickelodeon star, for his part, looked hotter than ever in a classic black tux. Their PDA came days after Austin made his first public statement about their relationship during an interview with GQ.

“I don’t think there’s anything I want to share about that,” he said of their relationship in the May 2022 profile, playing coy. “But thank you for providing the space.”

Austin started dating Kaia following his nine-year relationship with Vanessa Hudgens, which ended in January 2020. From the sound of it, at the High School Musical star has no ill will toward her ex. Previously, a source told Life & Style that Vanessa is “totally cool” with Austin’s new romance. “She has moved on,” the insider added. “She and Austin didn’t work out. It happens.”

In December 2021, a separate source confirmed to Life & Style that Austin and Kaia were officially “dating” following the model’s romance with Euphoria star Jacob Elordi. “It’s still really early,” the insider added at the time, noting “so far, it’s going very well.”

“She’s taking it slow, she doesn’t want to rush into anything, but she and Austin are really into each other,” the same source said. “Austin is older than her by 10 years, but she likes that. They‘re having fun getting to know each other better, and they make a really cute couple.”

Romance confirmation came after rumors started swirling when the duo were spotted leaving a yoga class together. While it didn’t look like anything romantic was going on at the time, speculation started. Obviously, they’ve since started to heat up.

