Over the last two years, Florida has seen tremendous growth. As many continue to seek a change, relocating to Southern Florida, Miami remains a hotspot for real estate, business, nightlife and the upper echelon of affluent social circles. With its increase in popularity, South Beach is getting another prominent addition this month—Bagatelle Miami.

Known all over the world for delivering the perfect taste of French “joie de vivre,” Bagatelle has been responsible for opening some of the most prestigious restaurants and nightlife destinations from the United States to Europe to South America and beyond. While the Bagatelle Group continues to search for the perfect location to re-open after the pandemic in New York, where French entrepreneurs and founders Rémi Laba and Aymeric Clemente opened their first venue back in 2008, Bagatelle Miami will serve as the hospitality group’s U.S. representation, with new branding and positioning until New York is back up and running.

Capturing the true essence or je ne se quoi of Bagatelle, combined with the undeniable energy of South Beach, Bagatelle Miami brings a stunning new nightlife destination located within the prestigious Ritz-Carlton, South Beach. Enlisting French corporate chef Rocco Seminara to curate the menu, guests will enjoy upscale French-Mediterranean cuisine in an impressive venue designed by interior designer Sam Baron. With its coastal color scheme, combining soft aquas with chic earthy neutral tones, the restaurant greets guests with a refined dining room with vaulted ceilings, crisp white table linens and gold accented light fixtures. In addition, the restaurant has curated a coinciding pastry selection that corresponds with the mixologists’ cocktail recommendations.

“Bagatelle Miami will serve as a South of France-inspired piece of our brand that is tailored to the energy of Miami,” Constance Nacfaire de Saint Paulet, Bagatelle’s CMO says. “We look forward to offering guests an incredible dining experience that might begin with an 8pm dinner reservation, but transitions into a buzzy nightlife ambiance by 10:30 or 11.”

Combining dining and nightlife, Bagatelle Miami is easily poised to become the newest and most sought-after venue in South Beach, with the brand’s signature, upscale elegant Bagatelle joie de vivre spirit in-tact. To learn more about Bagatelle Miami, visit their website.