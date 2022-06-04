In the name of confidence! Bebe Rexha strutted her stuff while dancing in a sexy leopard-print swimsuit in a new video.

“Where are my fellow mid-size queens at?” the “Say My Name” artist, 32, wrote via Instagram on Friday, June 3, alongside a TikTok clip of her flaunting her curves. In the beginning of the video, Bebe stylishly sauntered toward the camera wearing her plunging V-neck one-piece and sunglasses. Toward the end, she took the camera in her own hands to show off the upper part of her sizzling swimwear.

Fans of the Billboard Music Award winner praised her in the comments section for promoting body positivity.

“You’re so beautiful and you make me feel confident in my own body,” one fan wrote, adding, “I love you. Keep killing it.” Others also commended her curvy shape, as one Instagram user commented, “This is a queen-size queen [sic].”

The “Me, Myself & I” pop star was already gearing up for the hotter climate, as she shared a separate Instagram post just seven days prior, captioned, “Summer is here.” However, she also hasn’t hesitated to post swimsuit pictures via social media over the years. On May 3, Bebe left little to the imagination by sharing an image of her donning a black one-piece swimsuit that revealed her curves and cleavage.

The Brooklyn native addresses self-love throughout her music, such as in her hit “Baby I’m Jealous,” which was released in October 2020. Not only that, but she also gets candid with her fans every now and then on Instagram about body image standards. In May 2019, Bebe encouraged all-natural photos and slammed the use of Photoshop in a lengthy Instagram caption.

“Here is what a real woman looks like on Instagram without Photoshop,” she wrote at the time alongside a photo of her rocking a red bikini while vacationing in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “I probably should [have] Photoshopped my stomach and made it look flat. I probably should [have] Photoshopped my legs to make them look thinner. I probably should [have] made myself look taller and smoothed my legs. But I didn’t. Society can really f—k with you.”

Despite her confident aura, the “Break My Heart Myself” singer admitted she felt “disgusting” in a December 2021 TikTok post, in which she explained struggling with low confidence.

“I weighed myself just now and I don’t feel comfortable sharing the weight ‘cause I feel embarrassed,” she said in the video. “I just feel disgusting, you know, like, in my own body.”

Bebe then noted that she wasn’t “posting as much” on social media “because [she didn’t] feel good in [her] skin” at the time.

“I think all the body positivity that stems from me is probably a place of hurt and confusion,” she added. “I don’t know how to help myself anymore or how to love myself.”

Nevertheless, Bebe worked up the courage to post a separate TikTok video the following day featuring moments of her wearing a sizzling blue and white bikini on a beach.

“This was sitting in my drafts from vacay,” she captioned the post at the time. “Just forcing myself to post it.”