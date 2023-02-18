Article presented by Authority Titans

Men tend to fall into the roles of provider and protector of the household but then neglect their excitement for life and a sense of purpose. As a matter of fact, most men feel that they have lost their voice and passion for life by only seeing their identity as a utility. However, there are men who are redefining the roles of manhood and growing into their full potential by seeing life as an adventure again by using methods developed by entrepreneur Bedros Keuilian.

Bedros Keuilian is a widely acclaimed personality, fitness guru, and entrepreneur who is currently making waves in the lives of men through his Modern-Day Knight Project and Squire Program which focus on personal, physical, and financial development for the average male. His diligent efforts in uplifting men into more than just providers have earned acclaim from countless industry players, powerhouses, and peers, enabling him to cement a reputable stance across the trade. On a mission to serve as a launching pad to love yourself and your life, he decided to create several promising enterprises that transform his vision of a better you into reality.

Currently, Bedros Keuilian is also the owner and founder of several businesses that revolve around the themes of fitness, fat loss, and confidence boost. The first one on his list, the Fit Body Boot Camp, is a fitness and fat loss gym with locations spread across the United States and Canada, with hundreds of franchise locations. This boot camp is for everyone in the family to create a culture of growth from home. He then zones in on the transforming male psyche online through the Battle-Ready Fitness and Fat Loss Program, which is an online coaching program designed to accelerate the desire to have the body you’ve always wanted. Bedros then takes it to the next level by helping people see that to transform your life, you must transform your mind. This is where men see their confidence, passion, and excitement fantasies come into reality through the Modern-Day Knight Project and the Squire Program, which are platforms that help men find and redefine their masculinity and break mental blockages preventing their full potential. These initiatives are designed to delve deep into the world of personal development, helping people, particularly men, in their quest to become the best version of themselves.

Aside from assisting with physical and mental success, Bedros Keuilian also operates a Business Coaching Program, where he helps aspiring powerhouses’ level up their businesses and achieve financial freedom. Through this, he aims to create the most well-rounded version of your by opening doors of opportunity and coaching you away from the days of living paycheck-to-paycheck.

“All of my businesses revolve around the development of self – of a higher self – either through fitness, personal development, or business development and coaching,” shared Bedros. “What I love most about it is no matter if you’re helping people make money or lose weight or just redefine their identity, you’re helping them become higher versions of themselves, where they can’t help but become that pebble that ends up creating ripples in the lake, going on impacting others,” he added.

Bedros Keuilian’s enterprises are genuinely initiatives that speak volumes of his passion for helping others thrive. As someone who has experienced struggles with being overweight and having poor eating habits, Bedros is intimately aware of the harsh realities that come with life. For this reason, he stays committed to building businesses and programs that are purpose-driven so that people do not have to experience what he has gone through. He said, “I was like, ‘if fitness was the path to greatness, then why not pursue it?’ I wanted people to experience a better life, and I felt that fitness, and really, just taking care of oneself was an effective method.”

Over the years, Bedros Keuilian has successfully launched thousands of people toward impressive heights while massively contributing to their personal growth and development. With no intentions of slowing down any time soon, this powerhouse is expected to spearhead a number of platforms that continue to shape individuals to fit into the molds of their ideal selves.

Check out the latest secrets to unlocking your full potential from the Bedros Keuilian Show podcast here, where he shares his unfiltered ideas on money and entrepreneurship that will surely inspire audiences to become better human beings.