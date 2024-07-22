Bella Thorne slammed Ozempic for creating unrealistic body standards while she’s been working to stay in shape the natural way.

The Measure of Revenge star, 26, shared an Instagram Stories video on July 20, wearing a blue and black leopard-print bikini showing off her figure as she lamented how the weight loss drug had been giving her body issues.

“So, I haven’t been feeling good about my body for a while,” she began. “And especially with everybody on Ozempic, it’s like setting all these crazy beauty standards that nobody can keep up with unless you’re on Ozempic.”

Bella has been on a Mediterranean vacation with fiancé Mark Emms and noted how much activity she’s been doing.

“I have swam every day and I have sweat out everything possible and I have walked everywhere,” she said. “And, I’m finally feeling good about myself, OK?”

“I’m finally feeling good, so Ozempic, you can f–k ​off,” the Midnight Sun star added while flipping off the camera.

Courtesy of Bella Thorne/Instagram

Bella proved how great she is feeling by sharing a series of bikini photos the same day she called out Ozempic. She donned a black two piece with high cut hips and a “V” bottom, along with a plunging top.

The former Disney Channel star’s snapshots included her sitting aboard a yacht at sunset in the swimsuit, along with bikini mirror selfies. She also posted a video relaxing aboard the boat while lying down and flaunting her figure in the swimwear.

Bella has been outspoken about body issues in the past. She claimed she was bullied by executives over her weight in an October 2018 interview with the Los Angeles Times after her Freeform series Famous in Love was canceled after two seasons

“It’s coming out of my mouth and I know you’re going to print it. But it was, there were some things, there were some comments made that — I don’t know. I’m trying to find a way around it. One issue is when you have a girl, a young girl who is on your show, you can’t tell her that she’s ugly or she’s fat or she’s this or she’s that because that’s going to make her feel bad.” When asked who called her those things, Bella replied, “The network.”

In 2019, the Pembroke Pines, Florida, native shared a series of photos where she looked extremely thin.

“This was taken at the end of 2016?-2017? 2018 was about getting my health back … this is what I look like when I’m stressed … when I’m stressed it’s hard for me to work up an appetite,” she explained in a lengthy caption.

“I’m all about being yourself loving your body yada yada but these photos they make me not love anything about it,” she wrote. “Looking back on these times and what this biz, and movies and life can do to you and everything along with that. But you know I look at this picture and I’m also proud.”

Bella said that over the course of the past year, she had gained back all of her weight “and more.”

“I feel good but I do feel like I need to get back in the gym so I can be healthier in general. Eating the right things (double quarter pounders not included) so my body has the energy it needs to keep moving forward … keep moving forward,” she added.