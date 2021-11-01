Life & Style has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fall in Love With Your Gray Hair

The Best Shampoo for Gray Hair in 2021

Gray hair happens to all of us, and it’s nothing to be ashamed about! Maybe you’ve tried to dye your hair and made a mess of it like Jenna Dewan, or perhaps you’ve fully embraced the gray. Hey, maybe you’ve even dyed your hair gray like Lauren Burnham! Regardless, gray hair is beautiful, and you should flaunt it. As beautiful as grays, silvers, and whites can be, they can often take on a brassy or yellow undertone — making hair look dead, unhealthy, and dull. No one wants that.

To avoid having delicate, breakable hair laced with brassy undertones, you need to buy the right shampoo (and sometimes conditioner, depending on the brand). We’ve compiled a list of 15 top shampoos — some purple, some not — to reduce brassiness and strengthen or moisturize hair. You’re sure to find something that works for you!

The Best Shampoo for Gray Hair You Can Buy

The Best Eco-Friendly Gray Hair Shampoo: Redken Color Extend Graydiant Purple Shampoo

Price: $23.00

This is one of the best shampoos for gray hair if you’re looking to get radiant, glowing hair. This shampoo tones and strengthens hair to give it that ultimate shine. It also prevents the yellowing of hair and keeps it from looking unhealthy.

Redken is climate pledge friendly, so you can look good and feel good when buying it! If your gray hair was coarse before, it won’t be anymore. This shampoo is sure to leave it soft and silky!

The Best Gray Hair Shampoo for Brassy Hair: Natural Riches Purple Shampoo and Conditioner

Price: $20.82

The Natural Riches purple shampoo is excellent for neutralizing brassy tones and staying true to your natural color. Damaged hair will soak up the natural oils, vitamins, and extracts needed to look and feel its best. Bring back the volume you and your hair have been missing!

While this shampoo/conditioner set is perfect for gray hair, it also works for bleached, blonde, and highlighted hair. The sulfate and paraben-free blend not only hydrates hair, but it hydrates your scalp as well. Use 2-3 times a week instead of your usual shampoo/conditioner for the best results.

The Best Gray Hair Shampoo for Damaged Hair: Jhirmack Silver Brightening Purple Shampoo and Conditioner Set

Price: $12.95

Whether you’ve got salt and pepper hair, are silvery gray, or have brilliant white hair, this shampoo/conditioner combination will do wonders. It enhances your highlights while removing brassy tones. It also heals and prevents new split ends from occurring.

Both shampoo and conditioner are made with collagen and macadamia nut oil to strengthen and moisturize coarse hair. It doesn’t leave a greasy residue, but it does leave your hair full of volume! This brand is also cruelty-free, so you can shop consciously when looking for a new shampoo.

The Best Gray Hair Shampoo for Fast Results: MATRIX Total Results So Silver Color Depositing Purple Shampoo

Price: $31.00

This purple shampoo uses bold pigment to fight against yellow, brassy tones and deliver a brighter, more vibrant hair color! This hair treatment can start working in up to as little as one use, so if you need quick results, this may be the shampoo for you!

If you want to go from dull gray to dazzling silver, this shampoo will help you get there. You should see results after just one use — your hair will thank you for the extra oomph of strength and brilliance.

The Best Gray Hair Shampoo for Brighter Hair: L’Oreal Paris Serie Expert Magnesium Silver Neutralising Shampoo

Price: $35.00

This shampoo takes the yellow hue out of gray and white hair and will leave your hair the beautiful, natural color it’s supposed to be. Plus, it will be so much brighter! If you’re tired of waking up to dull, brittle hair, then this is the cure that you’ve been waiting for.

This formula has been specially designed to deliver toning results while protecting and nourishing hair. It strengthens each strand while giving your hair an overall shine. You’ll love how your hair looks after using this shampoo!

The Best Vegan Gray Hair Shampoo: Oribe Silverati Shampoo

Price: $46.00

This PETA-approved gray hair shampoo will do wonders for you! It’s sulfate-free, paraben-free, gluten-free, cruelty-free, vegetarian, and is color and keratin treatment safe. Essentially, it’s safe for all hair types, and you won’t feel guilty using it. It improves elasticity without drying hair out, which is key to healthy hair.

Untameable hair? Oribe will make your hair more manageable, brighter, and healthier. If you’ve been frustrated with your hair being dull, or if you feel like it’s not as healthy as it could be, then this shampoo will help you on your way to happier hair!

The Best Luxe Gray Hair Shampoo: Oribe Bright Blonde Shampoo

Price: $147.00

The violet pigments in this purple shampoo get rid of yellow tints and brassiness so that your hair remains true to its natural color. It brightens your highlights while moisturizing hair and replenishing it with all the nutrients it needs. Plus, it improves hair elasticity for even healthier hair!

Also, if you have a lot of split ends or overall damage, this shampoo is ideal for healing hair. This shampoo is an investment, but trust us — your hair is worth investing in.

The Best Gray Hair Shampoo on a Budget: Clairol Shimmer Lights Shampoo

Price: $12.19

The Clairol Shimmer Lights is the best shampoo for gray hair on a budget! Even though it’s on the cheaper end of the gray hair shampoo, it’s still just as effective to brighten hair, bring out your natural highlights, and tone down brassiness.

If your hair was dull in the past, it won’t be anymore. The purple pigment gives your hair a beautiful shimmery appearance, which is sure to fetch lots of compliments! This product will do wonders if you have gray hair, white hair, or salt and pepper hair.

The Best Overall Gray Hair Shampoo for Curly Hair: Luseta Purple Shampoo and Conditioner Set

Price: $34.00

This shampoo/conditioner set is perfect for wavy and curly hair, thanks to the infused cocoa and Nucifera oil — both of which are great for curly hair. This set is also free of sulfates and parabens and is gluten-free. Beauty tip: Always try to avoid shampoos and conditioners with sulfates and parabens because they end up damaging your hair even more!

This unique formula not only removes brassy tones and conditions the hair follicle, it also won’t diminish your salon-style color. You’re going to love the way your hair looks and feels!

The Best Overall Gray Hair Shampoo for Treated Hair: Pantene Silver Expressions

Price: $14.99

This Amazon Choice best shampoo for gray hair is perfect for treated hair. It prevents dyed hair from looking dull and restores much-needed vibrancy and life to your locks. It’s also silicone and paraben-free and doesn’t contain any harmful mineral oils that could harm your hair.

This formula is designed to lighten and brighten hair and give it that beautiful shine you’ve been looking for! The key to Pantene’s success? Biotin and vitamin E — both ingredients are vital in getting that healthy strength and shine.

The Best Overall Gray Hair Shampoo for Moisturizing Hair: Purple Shampoo by The BTW Co.

Price: $22.99

If your hair has been notoriously dry or brittle, it won’t be anymore with this BTW purple shampoo. Whether your hair is silver, gray, or white, its color will truly shine after using this shampoo.

This formula intensely moisturizes hair and locks it in for an all-day, soft hair feeling. As a bonus, it’s also gentle on color-treated hair. If you’re ready to love your hair again, you’re ready for this shampoo.

Which Shampoo for Gray Hair is best for your Life & Style?

Still feeling a little lost after browsing through these choices? If you’ve color-treated your hair gray and want to make sure it maintains that beautiful glow, we recommend Pantene Silver Expressions. If your hair needs some extra TLC from past damage, give the Rene Furterer OKARA SILVER Toning Shampoo a try for its restorative properties. No matter which you choose, remember to love yourself and embrace your luxurious gray hair!