On this episode of the podcast “Billion Dollar Babie” hosted by Tara Electra, Michael Behling shared his journey through the competitive world of acting and his unwavering determination to achieve success. From his beginnings as a carefree and humorous class clown in his hometown to pursuing his Hollywood dreams, Michael shares all the highs and lows leading up to his career today.

Belief and Confidence: The Foundations of Michael’s Success

Michael’s path to becoming a Hollywood star exemplifies the power of self belief. When he was young, he did not envision himself on the silver screen considering his carefree nature. However, it was Heath Ledger’s remarkable portrayal in “The Dark Knight” that made a lasting impression on Michael. Since then, the idea of stepping into captivating characters’ shoes and mesmerizing audiences became a calling.

Michael faced countless challenges throughout his journey even encountering moments where financial constraints made him consider giving up his dreams. However, his unwavering self belief and determination to pursue his dreams propelled him forward, enabling him to think on his feet and overcome all obstacles.

The Power of Saying No

During their conversation, Michael and Tara touch upon the significance of saying no. When discussing his goal setting routine, Michael reveals that while he does check in on his goals periodically, he doesn’t rely on motivation rituals. In addition, Tara encourages self love and daily practice of finding something positive about yourself as it can cultivate potent energy.

Tara asserts that when we truly delve within ourselves and confront feelings of unworthiness—which stem from lacking self love—it has powerful effects. Practicing self love daily can bring about changes in our lives. As she explains in the podcast: “It puts you in a mental state and it just makes your life much happier.”

Although Michael doesn’t fully embrace self affirmations, he acknowledges their value. He prefers to focus on affirming his qualities, such as being compassionate and caring for others, which helps him find balance in his life.

The Struggle for Equality

During the podcast, Michael and Tara also discuss the battle between industry unions and studios amidst the writers strike in Hollywood. He explains the challenges that actors and writers face in their fight for equal treatment. The main points of contention revolve around AI usage, residuals and the future of the entertainment industry.

“Both actors and writers are fighting for compensation when it comes to streaming platforms,” Michael reveals, shedding light on the hardships many artists experience. This issue surfaces the importance of fair compensation in a changing industry.

Looking Ahead with a Vision

As the podcast concludes, Michael shares his vision for the next three years. He sees himself still based in Los Angeles wrapping up a show while embarking on other projects.

Aside from his career, he hopes to acquire a guest house where his mother can visit frequently.

Written in partnership with Shannon Sparks