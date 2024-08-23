Blake Lively In the Best Shape of Her Life Amid Hectic Promo EXCLUSIVE

Blake Lively is in the best shape of her life while raising four kids with Ryan Reynolds – as a source exclusively lays out for Life & Style how the picture-perfect pair put health and exercise firmly at the top of their ludicrously busy schedules no matter what.

“It’s pretty amazing to see the shape Blake’s in considering she’s given birth to four kids,” the source says. “It’s taken a heck of a lot of work and self discipline.”

Blake, 36, already has a lot on her plate in addition to raising a family with Ryan, 47. A second insider previously dished to Life & Style that “the two of them barely have a moment of downtime,” as ”she’s got her own movie career and brands to run as well.”

The It Ends With Us star has been expertly condensing her work schedule, promoting her brands Betty Booze, Betty Buzz and Blake Brown while simultaneously promoting the film.

But the first source insists that “no one should think it has come easily to her.”

“She’s had to be extremely rigorous with what she eats,” the insider continues. “She’s on a very clean diet with no junk food or late-night snacks, just very plain and healthy food that includes a lot of fresh veggies, complex carbs and lean protein.”

“Sugar and booze are only reserved for very special occasions, the rest of the time it’s all very boring.”

“She’s also doing an hour of cardio every day plus another hour in the gym with her trainer and she doesn’t miss a day, she’s been on a real mission,” the source adds.

NILS MEILVANG/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP

Even Blake’s superhero hubby Ryan has ramped up his schedule as the couple’s lives become more and more hectic by the day.

“Ryan is the same way,” the source says, “although he spends even more time in the gym, no matter how busy things get he usually works out three hours every day.”

“It’s not something any normal couple could sustain, but of course it’s required for their jobs, so they can justify it all as part of their workday.”

On top of the three hours of intense exercise the Deadpool & Wolverine star manages to fit into his schedule, the second insider also confirms that, like Blake, “he’s got his brands to take care of, like Mint Mobile and Aviation Gin,”

“He’s amazing at doing it all while Blake tirelessly raises the kids and relies as little as possible on the nannies.”

There seems to be no stopping the power couple from continuing their domination of Hollywood, especially considering The Proposal actor has now switched lanes into producing films as well as acting in them.

His company, Maximum Effort Productions, is handling the promo tours and advertising for Deadpool & Wolverine, which also stars Hugh Jackman alongside the Canadian actor.

The first source adds: “[Blake and Ryan are] both in the best shape of their lives and no doubt their relationship has benefited tenfold as a result.”

“Whenever they’re together, they can’t keep their hands off each other.”