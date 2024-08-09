Ryan Reynolds Is Binging Botox for Deadpool and Wolverine

Ryan Reynolds’ face has been looking shiny and smooth on the red carpet while promoting Deadpool & Wolverine, as an insider exclusively tells Life & Style he’s embracing Botox and other beauty methods to stay forever young.

The source, who has known and worked with Ryan, 47, for years, says “he’s as vain as anybody else in show business in their late forties.”

“He’s obsessed with looking 10 years younger than he is when he’s out on the promotional trail,” the insider reveals. “That means coloring your hair, putting on bronzer and shooting up with Botox.”

“Ryan thinks he gets a pass for this stuff because in the Deadpool movies themselves, a trademark feature of his character is how gross and disfigured he is when he’s unmasked,” the source adds. “But it doesn’t change the fact that Ryan sees this whole promotional process as seducing the audience into getting on his side, not Deadpool’s.”

For months now the star has been out and about with the likes of costar Hugh Jackman prompting their bromance in the upcoming Marvel movie.

“It’s about friendship, and friendship is another version of a love story,” Ryan said of the film. The actor also cowrote and produced the picture.

“There’s so many moments in the movie where it’s hard to tell if Deadpool’s talking to Wolverine, Wolverine talking to Deadpool, or it’s Hugh and Ryan talking to each other. And I’m really proud of those moments.”

On Thursday, August 8, In Touch reported that also concurred that Ryan has been pulling out all the stops for the Deadpool & Wolverine campaign as The Proposal star has taken control of the entire process through his company, Maximum Effort Productions.

“Once he secures control over a campaign, as he has with Deadpool & Wolverine, this summer, it’s Ryan’s way or the highway,” the insider dished to In Touch.

The Hollywood hunk is leaving no stone unturned trying to prove his company’s worth and “that means bending over backwards to look his best.” Concerning this promo tour, “Ryan has wielded almost total control from day one.”

While Ryan may be ramping up the intensity of his industry mogul arc, at home with wife Blake Lively and their four children, he returns to being his normal, dad self.

“He’s not obsessed with his looks year around,” the first source reassures. “He does take months off in his country home to let himself go a little bit between projects and just be a normal dad.”

“But those periods are becoming fewer and farther between as he’s gotten a lot busier during he last three years.”

As reported by In Touch, Ryan wants to make a statement about his arrival as a bigwig in Hollywood, especially to emphasize the fact that he’s no longer just a handsome actor, but a shot caller behind the scenes, as well, with the recent successes of his new production company and other savvy business decisions.

“We don’t really know what an older, more mature Ryan would be like because he’s been feeding this boyish persona for a good 20 years – and he’s not showing any sign of stopping!”