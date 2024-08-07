Blake Lively revealed an adorable romantic gesture her husband, Ryan Reynolds, did every week when they started their relationship more than 10 years ago.

“When my husband and I first got together, he would send me a bouquet of flowers every week,” Blake, 36, told People in an interview published on Wednesday, August 7. “But he would always send a card and it would just be a sentence of something that had happened that week. Something funny or emotional that one of us said.”

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star and Deadpool actor, 47, began dating in 2011, and she described the weekly flower delivery as a “beautiful, romantic thing.”

“It was just a little quote of the week,” she continued. “Now we have 4,000 children.”

Bouquets play a special role in Colleen Hoover’s book-to-movie adaptation of It Ends With Us, which stars Blake as Lily, a flower shop owner who falls in love with a brain surgeon named Ryle, and later reconnects with her first love, Atlas.

The actress attended the premiere of the highly anticipated film with her husband on Tuesday, August 6, and honored Britney Spears by wearing a colorful Versace gown that the Crossroads actress previously wore in 2002.

Getty

“It should be in the Smithsonian or the Met,” Blake told People at the film’s debut. “But it’s on me. I feel so lucky.” The Los Angeles native also took to her Instagram Story to thank the Woman in Me author, 42, for inspiring her and so many others.

“The ultimate queen who made us all want to sparkle and write and share our stories,” the Savages actress gushed. “Britney, us millennials all have a story of a moment, or of years that you made us want to shine and inspire awe, with strength, and joy and immensely hard work. Thank you for your example and your contribution to women telling their stories. So excited about your Biopic and all you have to come.”

The mom of four was joined by her costars, Justin Baldoni and Brandon Sklenar, for the big premiere. Even Ryan’s longtime friend and costar Hugh Jackman joined in on the festive event, hitting the red carpet with the crew.

Blake and Ryan have been busy with various projects all summer! The duo jet-setted to Europe in June while Blake filmed A Simple Favor 2. While out of the country, the A-listers also made time to take their three daughters – James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4 – to BFF Taylor Swift’s concert in Madrid, Spain. Their youngest child, son Olin, did not attend the Eras tour stop. Following their overseas holiday, Ryan began the press tour for Deadpool & Wolverine, which hit theaters on July 24.

Ahead of the superhero movie’s debut, the “You Belong With Me” singer, 34, praised Ryan and Hugh, 55, for their dedication to the film, but also dropped the surprise bombshell that she was the godmother of Blake and Ryan’s children.

“Shout out to Wade Wilson,” Taylor wrote via her Instagram Story, referencing Ryan’s character in the movie franchise. “AKA my godkids’ sperm donor!”

It Ends With Us hits theaters on August 9.