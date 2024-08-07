blake lively wears britney spears dress to movie premiere

Blake Lively played homage to Britney Spears with her outfit for the premiere of It Ends With Us. At the Tuesday, August 6, event in New York City, the actress rocked the same colorful Versace gown that Britney wore to a fashion show in September 2002.

Since her character in It Ends With Us works in a flower shop, Blake, 36, has been wearing floral pieces for the film’s press tour. The Versace dress had colorful embellished flowers plastered throughout, and Blake confirmed that it was the actual dress Britney, 42, previously wore.

“It should be in the Smithsonian or the Met,” Blake told People. “But it’s on me. I feel so lucky.” She also took to her Instagram Story to thank the “Hit Me Baby One More Time” singer for inspiring her and so many others.

Getty

“The ultimate queen who made us all want to sparkle and write and share our stories,” the Gossip Girl alum gushed. “Britney, us millennials all have a story of a moment, or of years that you made us want to shine and inspire awe, with strength, and joy and immensely hard work. Thank you for your example and your contribution to women telling their stories. So excited about your Biopic and all you have to come.”

Blake’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, supported her on the red carpet at the premiere, where she was also joined by costars Justin Baldoni and Brandon Sklenar. Even Ryan’s longtime friend and costar Hugh Jackman got in on the fun by joining the crew on the red carpet. The movie, which is based on Colleen Hoover’s novel of the same name, hits theaters on August 9.

It’s been a busy summer for Blake and Ryan, 47. They spent some time in Europe back in June while she filmed A Simple Favor 2. During their time overseas, they also took their three daughters – James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4 – to Taylor Swift’s concert in Madrid, Spain (their youngest child – son Olin – was not in attendance). Then, Ryan began his press tour for Deadpool & Wolverine, which came out in July. Now, it’s Blake’s turn to shine for It Ends With Us’ release.

Getty

Ahead of Deadpool & Wolverine’s release, Taylor, 34, took to her Instagram Story to praise Ryan and Hugh, 55, for their work on the movie. She also made the surprise revelation that she is the godmother of Blake and Ryan’s children.

“Shout out to Wade Wilson,” the pop star wrote, referencing Ryan’s character in the movie. “AKA my godkids’ sperm donor!”

Taylor and Blake became friends in 2015 and have only grown closer ever since. The Blake Brown creator was with Taylor at the Super Bowl in February, where they supported the singer’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Last week I left my kids for the first time ever and wore pants that were shoes,” Blake wrote on Instagram after the game. “I took pictures upside down and had no clue. I treated a friendship bracelet like a Flat Stanley for my husband like I didn’t realize it wasn’t ‘07. I borrowed more jewelry than the skelton in the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. And I went clubbing. Now I know what my episode of the Twilight Zone would look like.”