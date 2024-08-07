Your account
Blake Lively s It Ends With Us Press Tour Looks- Photos 724

Blake Lively’s Floral Looks on the ‘It Ends With Us’ Press Tour Are Stunning! Photos

Fashion & Beauty
Aug 7, 2024 12:23 pm·
By
Picture

Channeling Lily Bloom! Blake Lively’s character in It Ends With Us is a florist, and it’s clear that the actress has taken inspiration from that in many of her outfits on the film’s press tour. Her looks so far have been a mix of fun florals and other flirty embellishments in bright colors.

At the New York City premiere on August 6, 2024, Blake even paid homage to Britney Spears by wearing the same shimmery Versace gown that the pop star wore to a fashion show in 2002.

“It should be in the Smithsonian or the Met,” the A Simple Favor star told People of the dress. “But it’s on me. I feel so lucky.”

Picture