Channeling Lily Bloom! Blake Lively’s character in It Ends With Us is a florist, and it’s clear that the actress has taken inspiration from that in many of her outfits on the film’s press tour. Her looks so far have been a mix of fun florals and other flirty embellishments in bright colors.
Blake rocked a gorgeous pastel pink, blue and purple Versace gown at the NYC premiere of It Ends With Us on August 6, 2024. Fans of Britney Spears might recognize the dress, as the singer wore the same one to a fashion show in 2002. Blake thanked the pop star for inspiring her and others in her Instagram Story.
“The ultimate queen who made us all want to sparkle and write and share our stories,” the Gossip Girl alum wrote. “Britney, us millennials all have a story of a moment, or of years that you made us want to shine and inspire awe, with strength, and joy and immensely hard work. Thank you for your example and your contribution to women telling their stories. So excited about your Biopic and all you have to come.”
Bubblegum Babe
Blake traded in her Versace gown for a flirty, bright pink mini dress with a flowy skirt at the NYC premiere’s afterparty on August 6, 2024.
Florist Chic
Blake channeled Lily Bloom’s job with her matching leather tank top and maxi skirt, both featuring colorful florals, while out in New York on August 5, 2024.
Going Braless
Blake wore a similar outfit outside CBS that same day, except it was a pair of leather shorts and a matching jacket with nothing underneath.
Vintage Vixen
Blake also opted for a vintage look outside CBS Studios on August 5, 2024. She looked stylish and professional in a blue Dior pencil skirt with a small daisy pattern and a matching blazer, plus blue daisy-patterned shoes.
Sheerly Sensational
The actress went for a slightly sexier look while hitting the streets of New York City on the night of August 4, 2024. She sported a pink Versace bralette with a floral chain top, as well as matching underwear that stuck out of the top of her bedazzled jeans.
Bold Blake
Perhaps one of Blake’s boldest and funkiest outfits on the press tour was the Oscar de la Renta dress she wore while out in the Big Apple earlier in the day on August 4, 2024. The frock featured a half black-and-white polka dot design, while the other half consisted of red, blue and yellow florals.
A Work of Art
Blake went out for another night in New York City on August 3, 2024, wearing a tiny Oscar de la Renta strapless mini dress. The ensemble featured a beautiful warm-toned floral pattern that looked like it belonged on a canvas.
Hot Pink
Blake created a fun homage to Lily Bloom with the Betty Blooms experience in New York City on August 3, 2024, a flower shop event planned between her brands Betty Buzz and Betty Booze. She wore a fun hot pink dress mini dress with flowers pressed into medallions on the front. The outfit came with a matching coat and even some flowers in her hair.
Blue Jeans With a Twist
On another casual outing in NYC on August 3, 2024, Blake wore a pair of fun blue jeans with a dark blue floral pattern. She paired the pants with a similar light blue and white floral tank top, plus a sequined Chanel bag in the shape of a flower.
All the Beads
Blake went for an all-beaded look with her Dauphinette mini dress that had fish, ponds and leaves in the design at a Blake Brown launch party in New York City on July 31, 2024. She finished off the look with a fun mushroom-shaped bag.
Feathery Fun
Blake traded in florals for feathers with her dreamy pastel Dauphinette dress, featuring a feathered skirt, while out in NYC on July 31, 2024.
Cutout Couture
Blake incorporated florals into her look in a unique way at a promo event in Grapevine, Texas, on June 15, 2024. She kept it basic on top with a white tank top but wore $19,000 floral cutout Valentino jeans on the bottom.
Cozy Chanel
Blake Lively said it’s OK to go to work in pajamas! She rocked a floral Chanel PJ set at the Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner in New York City on June 10, 2024.