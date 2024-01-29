We’ve all seen Taylor Swift, drink in hand, cheering for boyfriend Travis Kelce and seemingly having the time of her life at Chiefs games. ​Pal Blake Lively took note, and her brands Betty Buzz and Betty Booze have created Taylor-inspired cocktails for the upcoming Super Bowl that fans can replicate at home.

One drink, called “Karma Is a Rye on the Chiefs,” calls for a mix of 1.5 ounces of whiskey or bourbon, pomegranate juice, agave to taste and, of course, a bottle of Betty Buzz in its Sparkling Lemon Lime flavor.

For 49ers fans, the company recommends a “Better Than Revenge (49ers Version),” which includes 1.5 ounces of Aperol, 1 ounce of orange juice, .5 ounces of simple syrup and half a bottle of Betty Buzz tonic water.

And for supporters of either team (or for Taylor fans who are just tuning in for sightings of the “Cruel Summer” singer), Betty Buzz recommends a “Loving Them Was Red,” made up of their Meyer Sparkling Grapefruit, 1 ounce of cranberry juice, 3 dashes of Angostura bitters and 1.5 ounces of vodka, if desired.

Taylor’s public support for the drink brand dates back to last fall. At her second Chiefs game at MetLife Stadium in October 2023, Taylor, 34, Blake, 36, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner and Brittany Mahomes all celebrated the Chiefs’ win by drinking Betty Buzz and Betty Booze, which was reportedly supplied by Blake herself.

The brand revealed at the time that Ryan, 47, opted for Betty Booze Sparkling Tequila with Lime Shiso, while Brittany, 28, sipped a cocktail mixed with a can of Betty Booze Sparkling Lemon Lime. Although Betty Booze didn’t name her specific drink, fans speculated that Taylor’s maroon beverage was likely some type of vodka cranberry or Dirty Shirley.

On her inspiration behind Betty Buzz, Blake said that it came from a desire for a good non-alcoholic drink option after she became a mother.

“Interestingly, I found that sometimes not drinking — it was a little alienating… maybe it’s just in your own head, but you don’t feel a part of it,” Blake explained to InStyle during a November 2021 Zoom interview shortly after the release of the canned drink line.

The Gossip Girl alum explained that she purposely designed the drinks to pair well with alcohol, while also offering a pleasant standalone drinking experience.

“My husband and I have it all day long on its own,” Blake said at the time, per InStyle. “It’s like sparkling water but with a little more oomph to it.”