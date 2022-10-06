Written in partnership with Ascend Agency

Whether you’re a homeowner or business owner, great indoor air quality is essential and contributes to the stable health and well-being of your household or employees. Poor air quality in your environment can lead to frequent allergies, resulting in symptoms such as shortness of breath, coughing, wheezing, and other respiratory problems. Air purification helps filter unsafe air particles that cause lung irritation and trigger allergic reactions. Improving indoor air quality can positively impact lives since according to the EPA, over 90% of modern-day lifestyle is indoors.

A great air purifier works by filtering air through microscopic filters, trapping allergens such as pollen and mold spores. Air purification also helps aid with protecting against smoke from wildfires and other sources. However, for an air purifier to qualify as outstanding, it needs to be powerful enough to quickly clean the air in a large living room or playroom and quiet enough for you to enjoy a sound sleep in your bedroom. Unfortunately, with air purifiers, regardless of capacity, one unit is often not enough to create an optimal clean-air environment. Ideally, you should purchase an air purifier that is affordable enough to allow you to have multiple units throughout your home. Blue Aura PURE is among the best brands of air purifiers in the market today that have been tried and tested with outstanding results.

“We are launching an incredibly innovative air purifier: The Blue Aura PURE with PureSmartAirSystem™, to address the wide gap in effective home air purification. Many air purifiers on the market are suspect in their ability to effectively provide high air quality throughout the entire home.” the CEO says. The Blue Aura PURE is ideal for most rooms, purifying the air 4-6 times every hour, cleans 215 square feet in a maximum of 15 minutes, and has a dust sensor indicator and four fan speed settings. It can be controlled via Wi-Fi through an app, plus the digital light display indicates how clean the air is at any time.

The Blue Aura PURE is also much more efficient than other larger, aesthetically unpleasant, noisy air purifiers on the market. It’s reasonably priced to allow the purchase of multiple units, assuring the best and most efficient coverage for the entire home or business. The brand offers generous discounts on purchases of two or more units and stands by the quality and integrity of its product. The business development manager adds, “CADR-rated and using HEPA 13 Filters; the Blue Aura PURE combines the most technically advanced air purification technology. The Blue Aura PURE is ready to go, out of the box. Plug it in and start breathing better air.”

The early feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. One customer shared “I have bought several air purifiers in the past and they were too loud and bulky. When I tried smaller units, they didn’t really work that well. The Blue Aura PURE is the best one I have ever had, and is quiet, powerful, and looks great!” Another customer wrote, “For less than I spent on a large unit, I was able to by four Blue Aura PUREs and have one in every room. The air in my home has never been cleaner and my whole family can feel the difference.”

It is always challenging to redefine and reimagine a category. The Blue Aura team wanted to accomplish this and still make it very affordable. They sought to design an incredibly quiet, powerful, and efficient air purifier while being small, sleek, and delivering high value.

According to the Blue Aura CEO, you cannot sacrifice quality and innovation. He shares that you have to work tirelessly to innovate and examine and re-examine every detail to ensure you produce the best product possible. Blue Aura aims to become the most highly regarded air purifier brand. They also look forward to helping individuals, small businesses, schools, hotels, and other organizations achieve cleaner, healthier air as they innovate and bring new models to market.

Currently, Blue Aura is offering free shipping and savings on multiple unit purchases on www.myblueaura.com