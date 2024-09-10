Bre Tiesi and Johnny Manziel’s Relationship and Marriage Timeline

Bre Tiesi may have joined Selling Sunset while in an open relationship with Nick Cannon, but she’s no stranger to dating high-profile men. In fact, the reality star was once married to former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel.

The pair entered a whirlwind relationship after they started dating in 2016, but their rocky marriage filled with unfaithful behavior led to their divorce three years later.

Johnny made a cameo during Selling Sunset season 8 while Bre gave him a tour of a lavish Los Angeles mansion – and fans couldn’t help but notice their teasingly flirty banter.