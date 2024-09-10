Bre Tiesi and Johnny Manziel’s Relationship and Marriage Timeline

Bre Tiesi and Johnny Manziel’s Relationship Timeline: Inside Their Marriage and Divorce
Bre Tiesi may have joined Selling Sunset while in an open relationship with Nick Cannon, but she’s no stranger to dating high-profile men. In fact, the reality star was once married to former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel.
The pair entered a whirlwind relationship after they started dating in 2016, but their rocky marriage filled with unfaithful behavior led to their divorce three years later.
Johnny made a cameo during Selling Sunset season 8 while Bre gave him a tour of a lavish Los Angeles mansion – and fans couldn’t help but notice their teasingly flirty banter.
