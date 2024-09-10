Your account
Bre Tiesi and Johnny Manziel’s Relationship and Marriage Timeline

Getty

Bre Tiesi and Johnny Manziel’s Relationship Timeline: Inside Their Marriage and Divorce

Couples
Sep 10, 2024 11:46 am·
By
Picture

Bre Tiesi may have joined Selling Sunset while in an open relationship with Nick Cannon, but she’s no stranger to dating high-profile men. In fact, the reality star was once married to former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel.

The pair entered a whirlwind relationship after they started dating in 2016, but their rocky marriage filled with unfaithful behavior led to their divorce three years later.

Johnny made a cameo during Selling Sunset season 8 while Bre gave him a tour of a lavish Los Angeles mansion – and fans couldn’t help but notice their teasingly flirty banter.

