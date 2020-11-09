This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Invented around the 1940s, the Moscow Mule was one of the first vodka-based cocktails concocted on American soil. Some cocktail enthusiasts argue we wouldn’t be drinking as much vodka as we do today had it not been for this drink. While that point is debatable, there’s no question this simple drink has had an immense influence on popularizing vodka.

If you’d like to try this legendary cocktail for yourself, here’s good news: it’s unbelievably simple to make! As a bonus, this cocktail’s lime flavor pairs perfectly with Tribe’s citrus-flavored CBD oil. So, you could easily enjoy this classic cocktail and CBD at the same time! What’s better than that?

CBD Moscow Mule Recipe

Honestly, you don’t need us to explain the fine details of making a Moscow Mule. As you’ll see below, this is one of the simplest cocktails to put together at home. The only thing worth noting is there’s a big difference between ginger beer and ginger ale.

As the name suggests, ginger beer is a fermented beverage that uses a blend of probiotics, sugar, and, of course, ginger. By contrast, ginger ale refers to a mix of carbonated water and refined ginger syrup. Both of these drinks have no ABV.

Ginger beer is the choice for a Moscow Mule. Although ginger beer flavors range depending on the brand you use, they are always spicier than ginger ales. While this doesn’t mean you “can’t” substitute ginger ale for ginger beer, you can’t call your cocktail a “Moscow Mule!”

Ingredients

2 oz vodka

½ oz lime juice

4 – 6 oz ginger beer

½ dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Lime wheel

Directions

Pour vodka, lime juice, and ginger beer in a copper mug, pewter cup, or a rocks glass

Fill with plenty of crushed ice

Drizzle ½ dropperful of citrus Tribe CBD oil

Garnish with a lime wheel

Although the Moscow Mule is an iconic summertime drink, there are plenty of ways to spice up this CBD cocktail for the chillier months. Indeed, many bartenders offer seasonal variations of the Moscow Mule for autumn and Christmas.

For example, you could remove the lime juice and add in festive ingredients like cranberry juice and fresh rosemary for a garnish. Another famous wintertime addition is a dash of apple cider and ground cinnamon. Be sure to experiment with Moscow Mule variations at your next holiday get-together!

Craving A Sweet Treat? Try Our CBD Relaxation Gummies

If you’re not a fan of getting your CBD in oil form, please don’t forget Tribe CBD now offers fruity CBD Relaxation Gummies. Each of these raspberry-flavored gummies has 10 mg of our highest-quality hemp-derived CBD. We also guarantee these sweet treats have zero percent THC and no added sugars.

For more details on our CBD Relaxation Gummies, please take a peek here.