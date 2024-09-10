Are Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor headed for a bitter custody battle over their 3-year-old, Cruz? The Valley star, 35, requested primary legal and physical custody of the toddler in her divorce filing and asked that her estranged husband, 45, be granted visitation rights. “Brittany isn’t interested in sharing custody with Jax,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “She feels like she’s the one doing the lion’s share of the parenting, so there’s no reason she should give up 50 percent [of her] time with her son.”

Though Jax claims he’s found a new “sense of peace” after recently being diagnosed with bipolar disorder and undergoing treatment, the source says Brittany isn’t backing down. “Jax is always busy,” the source continues. “He doesn’t have the lifestyle to be a parent, or at least that’s how Brittany sees it.”