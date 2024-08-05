Who Is Brittany Cartwright Dating? Relationship Updates

Fans watched the ups and downs of Brittany Cartwright’s relationship with estranged husband Jax Taylor since she was introduced to fans during season 4 of Vanderpump Rules in 2015. The pair tied the knot at The Kentucky Castle in 2019 and welcomed son Cruz two years later.

Brittany and Jax announced their separation in February 2024 and Bravo viewers watched the final months of their union crumble during The Valley season 1, which premiered later that year.

Since their split, the family matriarch has stayed out of the drama and focused on raising her son. However, Brittany’s summer reportedly heated up after she sparked dating rumors with another reality star.

Who Is Brittany Cartwright Dating?

Over the years, the Kentucky native has made friends with many Bachelor Nation alums.

In July 2024, Brittany celebrated the kickoff of Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette by holding watch parties at Jax’s Studio City bar. The former couple manages the eatery and are the faces of the bar.

A source told Daily Mail that season 20 Bachelorette Charity Lawson hosted the event and the ones that followed for each new episode of the ABC reality dating show. Charity is close to a handful of her former suitors, including Tanner Courtad, whom she reportedly introduced to Brittany at the party.

“Brittany and Tanner have been hanging out together,” the source told the outlet in a story published on August 2.

The two posed for photos at the weekly watch parties that were later shared via Instagram and sparked dating rumors amongst fans.

However, neither Brittany nor Tanner have publicly commented on the relationship accusations.

According to the outlet’s insider, Tanner has been “tagging along as Brittany films The Valley” and “filmed at Dave and Busters with the rest of the cast for Janet [Caperna’s] birthday.”

Eagle-eyed fans wondered if the fitness trainer would bump into Jax during his cameo on The Valley. However, their paths won’t cross for now as the former SUR bartender checked into a mental health facility in July 2024.

Brittany Cartwright’s Single and Ready to Mingle

Photos of the weekly Bachelorette party were posted on the official Instagram account of Jax’s Studio City, and Tanner was next to Brittany in every single one.

On July 23, 2024, Brittany and The Valley costar Zack Wickham posed in the middle of a group photo with Bachelor Nation’s Tanner, Rachel Nance, Lea Cayanan and more.

Brittany, for her part, stood between Zack and Tanner.

“I hope that really good looking guy standing next to Brittany is her date. Girl girl I hope you move on and find you a real man. Praying for you,” one person wrote in the comment section of the post.

Zack cheekily replied to the comment, “I am [Brittany’s date],” with a laughing and tongue-out emoji.

Not to mention, Tanner also commented on the post writing, “Monday the new Friday!”

Brittany’s besties Zack and Kristen Doute reacted to the comment and seemingly gave their approval over his and Brittany’s new rumored romance.

“See now you’re learning LA hahaha,” Zack wrote, leading Kristen to reply with a laughing emoji.