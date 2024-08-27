Brittany Cartwright Divorcing Jax Taylor 7 Months After Separation

Brittany Cartwright is divorcing husband Jax Taylor after five years of marriage, Life & Style has confirmed.

The Valley star, 35, cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split in her divorce filing, noting that their date of separation was on January 24. Brittany initially announced their split to fans during a February 29 episode of the former couple’s podcast, “When Reality Hits.”

The Kentucky native is asking for joint custody of the pair’s son, Cruz, with Jax, 45, getting visitation rights. Brittany waived seeking spousal support in her filing.

“Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship. I just think it’s important to be real and honest with you guys because we’ve shared so much of our lives with you guys,” Brittany began when announcing their separation.

“On my last podcast I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times. Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I’ve had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health,” she continued.

Brittany said her “focus” was on Cruz, 3, but hoped that “everything will be just fine” with her estranged husband in the end.

The former SUR employee said she wasn’t aware of any infidelity in their marriage during an April 3 appearance on Watch What Happens Live. “Not that I’m aware of, I really don’t think so,” Brittany responded when asked if Jax had cheated on her.

When host Andy Cohen questioned if there was a final straw that caused Brittany to want to split from her husband, she replied, “We just had a horrible fight, and it was like a veil was lifted and I noticed everything wrong. He kind of woke up one morning and was mad that I went out with Kristen [Doute] the night before and kind of, like, made up a story in his own head and started a fight over something that never happened.”

Jax entered an in-patient mental health facility in late July. The bar owner’s rep confirmed he would be coming home after treatment and tellingly did not mention Brittany in an August 19 statement.

“Jax has spent the last 30 days in treatment and will be heading back home later this week,” the spokesperson told People. “It’s been an emotional month for him and he’s most looking forward to spending time with his son.”

The former Vanderpump Rules stars met in Las Vegas in 2015 when Jax was shooting the third season of the Bravo show. The pair went Instagram official in May 2015.

Brittany was introduced to viewers in season 4 of Vanderpump Rules.

“Out of the corner of my eye, I see this beautiful girl … and I’m still looking at her,” he recalled about meeting her during a VPR episode. “We start talking [and] I ask for her phone number. She literally moved to L.A. two weeks later.”

The duo got their own spinoff show, Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky. The six-episode Bravo series premiered on August 23, 2017, and featured the couple heading back to the former Hooters waitress’ hometown.

Jax admitted to cheating on Brittany with fellow Pump Rules castmate Faith Stowers during season 6 of the show, as she infamously told him to “rot in hell.” Despite his infidelity, Brittany forgave Jax.

Following the scandal, viewers were shocked when he turned around and broke up with her. “I am not good in relationships. You deserve a lot better than me. I just don’t think we can be together anymore,” Jax told Brittany during an April 2018 episode. However, the couple had already reconciled by the time the show aired.

Jax and Brittany announced their engagement in June 2018 and married the following year in a castle in her native Kentucky on June 29, 2019. The ceremony was attended by most of VPR‘s cast and was filmed for the show.