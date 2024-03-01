Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor has a lengthy history of stepping out of his relationships – and that was no different with estranged wife Brittany Cartwright. The Kentucky native announced their separation in February 2024 for the “sake” of her “mental health.” Fans instantly questioned if Jax cheated on Brittany, which wouldn’t have been his first time.

Did ‘VPR’ Alum Jax Taylor Cheat on Brittany Cartwright?

In 2017, Brittany found out that Jax was having an affair with costar Faith Stowers. Fans watched the Southern belle’s world turn upside down during the season 6 premiere – but it got a whole lot worse in the following episode. Not only did Jax admit to having sex with Faith on multiple occasions, but he also revealed they didn’t use protection.

“Rot in hell” Brittany yelled to Jax at their not-so housewarming party.

The couple attempted to overcome Jax’s infidelity, but in the end, he broke up with Brittany during the finale.

“I am not good in relationships. You deserve a lot better than me. I just don’t think we can be together anymore. This has 150 million percent nothing to do with you. I need to make some changes,” he expressed. “I’m not happy with myself. I don’t like who I am and it’s not because of you. Look at all the s–t I’ve caused this summer.”

That being said, Brittany and the former model got back together a few months later.

Why Did ‘VPR’ Alum Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Separate?

Brittany sparked split rumors during a February 22, 2024, episode of the couple’s podcast “When Reality Hits.”

“I think that we will have to address some rumors — just a little bit. I’m not going to go too hard on this because, you know, some people do deserve to have their privacy. But I will say — marriage is hard and people go through ups and downs all the time and it’s completely normal. Sometimes people might need their space [and] sometimes they won’t,” she said, before making it known the marital woes weren’t for views of their upcoming show The Valley.

“We filmed The Valley months ago — months and months and months ago. And we’re super excited for this to come out and there’s been so many changes that has happened in so every single couple’s lives — every single couple on the show. I just want to make that very clear: no publicity stunts here.”

Brittany confirmed their separation the following week, although she didn’t specify what led to their decision.

“On my last podcast I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times. Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I’ve had a particularly rough year this past year,” the former SUR waitress explained. “Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health.”

A few weeks before Brittany gave fans an update on their marriage, Jax caught heat after he cozied next to his publicist, Lori Krebs, during a trip to Montreal with Tom Schwartz. The reality star shared the picture to his Instagram Stories as he and Lori posed as their cheeks touched.

Jax has yet to react to the chatter.