Vanderpump Rules fans got to know Faith Stowers when she was introduced in 2015’s season 4. Keep reading to find out why she left the show and what she’s up to these days.

What Is Faith Stowers Doing Today?

Faith has moved behind the camera to produce projects about empowering Black entrepreneurs, with no desire to return to reality TV. Her Instagram bio lists that she works in “Arts & entertainment” and is a “Philanthropist |Creator |Believer.”

“I noticed that reality television presents a heightened version of someone, a character almost that other people want to see; it’s highly produced,” Faith told Forbes in 2021. “Being on Vanderpump Rules taught me the dark side of reality television. This is why I’ve transitioned into a more executive role in television making, to do something meaningful.”

“I like to associate myself with projects and issues that coincide with my passions,” she continued. “I want to help focus on building Black-owned businesses and bringing people from different cultures together to share in a common interests.”

At the time, Faith had served as executive producer of a show centered around Chicago business owner Martez Malone. “I wanted to amplify the story of a Black creative who came from nothing and built a fashion empire,” Faith told the publication about his company, Yekim, which opened its first brick and mortar store along Los Angeles’ trendy Melrose Avenue.

“I became motivated and excited about getting behind the camera. It’s been rewarding to bring more authentication and awareness to issues that are happening in the world,” Faith said of her new profession.

The Savannah, Georgia, native decided to try her hand at acting, appearing as Sgt. Natalie in the 2022 thriller Wire Room starring Bruce Willis.

Does Faith Stowers Have Children?

She welcomed baby No. 1 on February 10, 2020, a son named Marcio Marchena III, whom she shares with boyfriend Marcio Marchena II.

“Happy birthday to the most amazing man in the world‼️” Faith captioned her Instagram birth announcement. “I love you with all my soul and all my heart. Our connection is God-given. I’ll always make it my business to make sure you are the happiest man on this planet. Just as you have made me the happiest woman. I can not wait to share every new experience and walk down roads never traveled with you by my side [sic]. You have given me the best gift I can ask for, another you,” she added with the hashtags “marcio2” and “myparentsarethebest.”

Courtesy of Faith Stowers/Instagram

Did Faith Stowers Appear on Any Other Reality Shows?

After leaving VPR, she starred on MTV’s The Challenge and Ex on the Beach, both in 2018.

Why Did Faith Stowers Leave ‘Vanderpump Rules’?

After her feud with cast mates Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute escalated, Faith departed VPR in 2017 after appearing in 51 episodes. She claimed during an Instagram Live broadcast with Floribama Shore’s Candace Rice on June 2, 2020, that the pair called the police about her in 2018, accusing her of being a robbery suspect.

“There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady,” Faith explained. “It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview.” Stassi and Kristen were fired on June 9, 2020, with Bravo issuing a statement that they would “not be returning to Vanderpump Rules.”

Faith later said that the incident caused her to quit the show three years earlier. “I believe it hit the ceiling for me and made me really want to run for the hills when Kristen and Stassi decided they were going to call the cops on me. This is when I quit — like, I left the show,” Faith revealed in a June 2020 Instagram post.

“I was invited back to [VPR] tell my truth but decided it wasn’t going to do anything for me. So, I ended up not coming back. I decided to go over to MTV. Once I did that, I felt like they got upset with me,” she added.

“Stassi and Kristen acknowledged what they did was wrong, have apologized and been punished,” rep Steve Honig told Life & Style at the time. “Without casting aside their actions or the impact of those actions, they want to move forward as part of the solution in ways that are productive, meaningful and sincere. Both of them recognize actions speak louder than words and that is what will guide them as they move forward.”