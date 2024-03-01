Vanderpump Rules alums Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright announced their separation during an episode of their podcast “When Reality Hits” on Thursday, February 29, but it didn’t last long. A few hours later, Jax announced that Brittany had returned to their shared home.

“We’re together. We’re living in our home right now,” Jax 44, revealed to Page Six on Thursday, February 29. “She was in a house for a while, but yeah, she’s back now.”

The publication reported that the Jax wasn’t wearing his wedding ring when he spoke to them and the pair was spotted at their separate residences the same day. However, the reality TV star said that their breakup was “all fresh and new” and they were taking time to “figure it out.” He also insisted that their split was “not divorce.”

“It’s not evil or nastiness,” Jax continued. “It’s just two people that you now are hitting a 10-year mark in their marriage. We’re just spending some time apart and just trying to re-assess, you know, our situation. We have a child involved and we just wanna do what’s best for our kid.”

Around 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 29, news broke of Jax and Brittany’s decision to separate.

“Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship. I just think it’s important to be real and honest with you guys because we’ve shared so much of our lives with you guys,” Brittany, 35, said during the Thursday, February 29, episode of the couple’s podcast. “On my last podcast I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times. Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I’ve had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health.”

Erik Voake / Getty Images

The Kentucky native added that their current focus was doing what was best for their 2-year-old son, Cruz, and that the decision to separate was still “very hard to talk about.”

News of their split came just a week after Brittany sparked concern about their marriage when she addressed the rumors swirling about her and Jax’s marriage. On February 19, Jax was spotted looking cozy with his publicist and fans began to wonder if the couple’s marriage was on the rocks or if this was a publicity stunt for their new show, The Valley.

Brittany assured fans during the February 22 episode of “When Reality Hits” that there were “no publicity stunts here.”