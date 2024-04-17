Jax Taylor Slams Brittany Cartwright’s Drinking Behavior

Jax Taylor and estranged wife Brittany Cartwright’s marriage woes are playing out on The Valley after they announced their separation in February. In the Tuesday, April 16, episode, Jax slammed the Kentucky native for her behavior while drinking and told her to “act like a mom.”

The Bravo couple, who share son Cruz, 3, had a few heated conversations during the episode after Brittany, 35, was invited to an overnight girl’s trip with her female costars. Jax, 44, encouraged her to go, which Brittany found confusing because she alleged he gets mad at her when she drinks. However, the family patriarch claimed that his breaking point is when Brittany “get[s] home wasted and come[s] into the room when [he’s] sleeping.”

“The guys are so hypocritical and have all these double standards sometimes. It is so annoying. Like the other day, I was not feeling good and Jax kept making it worse,” Brittany said during a solo confessional. “He actually goes out way more than I do. Which I don’t even care. He comes home drunk but if I do then it is the worst thing in the world.”

The episode then played a flashback clip of the Vanderpump Rules alums arguing after Jax shamed Brittany for getting a dreadful hangover.

“You know better. Enough is enough. Stop f–king drinking. You want to have more kids? Act like a mom,” Jax fired at her.

Viewers were then brought back to the present and Brittany enjoyed her mini getaway with costars including Kristen Doute and Nia Sanchez. In the midst of girl talk, the former beauty princess revealed that she and Jax have sex once every month and a half. After a boozy night, Brittany returned home with a massive hangover and had trouble entering her home when she arrived.

“You came home throwing up all over the place. There was literally a bag of vomit in the driveway. I want you to have fun but I didn’t think you were going to come home puking,” Jax told Brittany. “I don’t understand why you can’t go out and have a couple of drinks. Why do you have to go to the point of throwing up?”

Although the Jax’s Studio City bar owner displayed tough love to Brittany, he let out his gentler side in a confessional interview.

“I am a little worried because not only is she my wife but she’s a mother,” he said. “We need you. If you keep this up, you are going to destroy your body. There’s other ways to have a good time. We live in California, you can smoke a joint. You can do other things.”

Bravo fans have been a part of Brittany and Jax’s relationship since the beginning, as their romance was featured on Vanderpump Rules. The pair tied the knot in The Kentucky Castle in June 2019, and it was featured during season 8 of the series. Brittany and Jax experienced less than five years of marriage before announcing their separation in February.

“Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship. I just think it’s important to be real and honest with you guys because we’ve shared so much of our lives with you guys,” she said during the February 29 episode of their joint podcast, “When Reality Hits.” “On my last podcast I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times. Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I’ve had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health.”