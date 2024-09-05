Brittany Cartwright is SURving Jax Taylor with divorce papers! Six months after announcing their separation, the Vanderpump Rules alum, 35, filed to officially end their five-year marriage on August 27, citing irreconcilable differences. The move came shortly after Jax, 45, completed a 30-day stint at a mental health facility.

“Brittany appreciates that Jax took the steps to get himself better,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “He’s the father of her child, and she wants him to be as healthy as he can for the sake of their son [Cruz, 3.]” But for her, and their marriage, it was a case of too little too late.

“Ever since they separated, Brittany’s been focused on reconnecting with herself,” says the source. “This time apart from Jax has already been so healing. Her confidence and self-worth are coming back.”

The day after she filed for divorce, Brittany posted a photo of herself looking all glammed up. “Getting my sparkle back,” the Valley star captioned the stunning Instagram snap.

“Brittany will always love Jax. They have so much history,” says the source. “But she’s really looking forward to getting on with her life.”