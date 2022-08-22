Written in partnership with Ascend Agency

In the last few years, we have seen many cities and states reduce or end their use of money bail due to the various problems in the industry, and unless you have the connections, power, or resources, it is hard to obtain bail. But bail is a right that everyone should have access to. When someone goes to court, it is their constitutional right to make bail, and this right can only be taken away in certain circumstances. For instance, in cases where the court has substantial grounds to believe that if you were granted bail, you would interfere with witnesses, fail to surrender, or commit further offenses. So, why are others who don’t fall under this group denied a chance to reclaim their freedom through bail?

In her new documentary, Miss Brooke Harlan, the CEO of Brooke’s Bail Bonding, explores the highly misunderstood US bail industry as she shares viable solutions to help both parties. She has partnered with celebrities, sharing their encounters with the justice system. Miss Brooke is also helping raise awareness of the social injustices in the industry and the risks of the push for bail reform.

“According to the US constitution, everyone has a right to bail after the judicial system sets the amount. If you don’t have the full amount of the bond premium, you can post your bail bond with a bail bonding company for 10%, along with having someone cosign your bond. The bail bond company then has an obligation to the court to ensure that the defendant shows up for all court hearings until a disposition is found in their case,” says Brooke Harlan.

Unfortunately, many people don’t know about this. There isn’t much information on the bail industry, and unless you know the law or have the right resources, it can be hard to get justice. Miss Brooke Harlan is closing this gap and raising awareness of the laws of the bail bond system.

She is on a mission to provide support and necessary resources to people who want to reclaim their freedom and obtain bail as she helps the public better understand the bail industry. Brooke says that one of her goals with her new documentary is to combat misinformation and highlight the social injustices in the sector.

Miss Brooke Harlan is also looking to provide a platform for her clients to speak out about the injustices they have endured. Finding a permanent solution to the problems in the bail industry may take a while, but what’s more distressing is that there are innocent people who will continue to suffer these injustices, adds Brooke Harlan.

As Brooke’s Bail Bonding continues to help others, Miss Brooke and her team are also providing others a platform to share their stories and enlighten others going through similar situations. She believes this will help clear misinformation about the bail industry and help the world see the social injustices in the field.

The documentary is set to release soon. Miss Brooke Harlan is also planning on doing some speaking engagements where she will educate people about her industry and share her story. You can check out her website for more information about her upcoming documentary.