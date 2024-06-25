Your account
Brooke Mueller Transformation

Extra Extra! See Brooke Mueller’s Transformation Over the Years: Then and Now Photos

Jun 25, 2024 3:51 pm·
Brooke Mueller first made a name for herself during her professional acting debut in a 1998 episode of the sitcom USA High. Despite being an actress for almost two decades and still actively working, the New York native and former Extra correspondent is most famously recognized for her turbulent three-year marriage to her ex-husband, Charlie Sheen.

