Brooke Mueller first made a name for herself during her professional acting debut in a 1998 episode of the sitcom USA High. Despite being an actress for almost two decades and still actively working, the New York native and former Extra correspondent is most famously recognized for her turbulent three-year marriage to her ex-husband, Charlie Sheen.
Brooke was arrested in Miami-Dade County, Florida, for cocaine possession in March. After being released on a $5,000 bond, the case was dropped after tests found that she had no drugs in her system, per E! News.
2006
Brooke posed with her then-boyfriend at a charity event in Los Angeles, California. The pair wed two years later in May 2008.
2007
Brooke looked elegant while attending a styling event in Los Angeles. The Strictly Sexual star opted for a navy midi-dress with black tights and closed-toe heels.
2008
The Witchhouse actress attended a promotional event for the Emmys Awards in 2008. Dressed in casual attire, Brooke opted for an oversized black tee and straw hat.
2011
After welcoming twins Bob and Max in 2009, Brooke attended a Halloween event accompanied by her sons. The actress opted for an interesting outfit choice, considering her top was completely sheer.
Brooke finalized her divorce from the Two and a Half Men actor that November.
2014
The former news correspondent candidly posed while arriving at a Lupus benefit in November 2014.
2018
Experimenting with color! Ditching her honey-blonde shade, Brooke opted for pink highlights and continued to add vibrance by wearing bright red pants.
2019
Changing up her hair color yet again, Brooke opted for a bright blonde shade. Instead of her normal long locks, she cut her hair into a flirty bob.