Mariah Carey‘s ex-boyfriend Bryan Tanaka was seen for the first time in months following his breakup from the pop star and Life & Style has the photos.

Over the weekend, Bryan, 41, was seen partying in Saint Tropez with a group of his friends.

The dancer was spotted leaving L’Opera Club while rocking a pair of white pants with a black shirt unbuttoned to show off his chest.

Bryan has kept an extremely low profile ever since his December 2023 split from Mariah. The exes started dating in 2016 but Bryan had worked for Mariah for years.

In late 2023, the rumors started that there was trouble in the nearly seven-year relationship. Sources said Mariah, 55, felt the age gap between the two started to cause a problem.

Sources told Page Six that Bryan wanted a family but Mariah did not want anymore children. She shares twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-husband Nick Cannon.

“He wants to have a family. That’s not where she is at,” a source told the outlet at the time. The insider added, “He wants to start having his own life.”

Around the same time, Mariah hinted at the split telling People, “I’ve been looking forward to this Christmas for, like, the whole year. Since last year — because last year wasn’t the greatest. I’m thankful for them all, but it wasn’t my most fun version of Christmas ever.”

A few days later, Bryan confirmed the relationship was over with a statement on social media.

He wrote, “With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together.”

He added. “Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we’ve shared. The memories we’ve created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever.”

Bryan ended, “I eagerly anticipate continuing my journey, knowing my passion for inspiration, dance, and the creative arts will resonate in the unfolding chapters.”

The duo were first seen kissing on the beach during Thanksgiving weekend in 2016. A few months later, they were seen holding hands leaving a restaurant in Beverly Hills.

Mariah entered the relationship months after having ended her contentious relationship with billionaire James Packer, who she was engaged to for a brief period.

The relationship thrived for years and the two continued to work together. Bryan was a key member of the entertainer’s inner circle until last year.

After Bryan confirmed the romance was over, Mariah took to Instagram to tell her followers, “New year, new beginnings.”

Sources told Life & Style that Mariah had been leaning on her ex Nick following the split from Bryan.

“Nick and Mariah have a special bond,” the insider said. “It’s not romantic, but Mariah likes having his shoulder to lean on, especially now that she’s single.”

Mariah and Nick, 43, were married from 2008 until their divorce was finalized in 2016.