Her hero! Following her split from backup dancer boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, Mariah Carey has found herself turning to ex-husband Nick Cannon for support, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. The former couple were married for eight years and share 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.

“Nick and Mariah have a special bond,” notes the source. “It’s not romantic, but Mariah likes having his shoulder to lean on, especially now that she’s single.” There’s just one problem. Though Nick, 43, has five other baby mamas, the “We Belong Together” singer, 55, still holds the title of queen bee, explains the source, “and that doesn’t sit well with the other ladies.”

The Masked Singer host, 43, shares sons Golden “Sagon” and Rise Messiah and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, twin sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa, son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi, daughter Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole, and daughter Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott. (They also had a son, Zen, who sadly died of brain cancer in 2021 at 5 months old.) “The other women aren’t too happy about sharing Nick with Mariah,” admits the source. “The way they see it, Mariah has it all: She’s rich, famous and can afford multiple nannies. She doesn’t need the extra attention from Nick.”