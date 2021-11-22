Let’s be real, who hasn’t heard of BTS? After all, the South Korean boy band, consisting of members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, are some of the biggest musical artists in the world — and their massive net worth proves it! BTS is worth an estimated $100 million, according to multiple outlets. To learn more about their individual net worths and how they make money, keep reading!

BTS has been a band since 2013:

To date, BTS has nine studio albums and six compilation albums. Some of their top-rater songs, per Apple Music, include “Dynamite,” “Boy With Luv” featuring Halsey, “Fake Love,” “Butter,” “DNA” and “Blood Sweat & Tears.”

In addition to BTS’ countless hit singles, the band has won a staggering number of awards, both in the U.S. and overseas. Although BTS has yet to take home a Grammy Award, they were nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance in 2021.

Moreover, at the 2021 American Music Awards in November, BTS won Artist of the Year. “Seven boys from Korea, united by love for music, met the love and support from all the armies all over the world,” RM said after winning the prestigious award, according to CBS News. “This whole thing is a miracle. Seriously, we would never take this for granted.”

BTS also took home Favorite Pop Duo/Group and Favorite Pop Song for “Butter.”

BTS has endorsement deals:

The boy band has worked with brands like Samsonite, Louis Vuitton, Puma, FILA, Samsung, McDonald’s and more. In fact, the BTS x McDonald’s meal released in May 2021 reportedly made the musicians a whopping $8.89 million.

BTS releases movies:

Beginning in 2018, BTS released an eight-episode docuseries on YouTube premium about their Wings Tour. Later, they turned that behind-the-scenes footage into a film titled Burn the Stage: The Movie. According to Forbes, global ticket sales soared at $14 million.

BTS followed up with 2019’s Bring the Seoul: The Movie and 2020’s Break the Silence: The Movie.

BTS owns stock:

BTS’ record label, Big Hit Entertainment, went public and debuted on the South Korean stock market in October 2020. Each member of the band was given 68,385 shares, per CNN, which were worth $7.9 million each at the issue price by the end of closing day.

How much are the members of BTS worth individually?

Each member of BTS is worth an estimated $20 million, according to multiple outlets.