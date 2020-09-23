This article was originally published on CBD Seniors. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Ready in 30 minutes

Makes 4 servings (2 big waffles)

We’ve all heard it, breakfast is the most important meal of the day. But when you go out for breakfast, often times we are limited to super sweet or savory fried options. Now imagine making your own deliciously healthy waffles from home, topped with your choice of sweet or savory, hold the extra sugar and oil. Read on for our buckwheat super-seed waffles and look forward to brunch from home on Sundays!

Buckwheat is nutritious whole grain considered by many to be a superfood. Buckwheat’s health benefits include a high amount of fiber and protein, making them a good source of energy as well as promoting heart health and diabetes management. Similarly, hemp hearts are another superfood combined in this recipe. Hemp hearts are a great source of antioxidants, amino-acids and plant based protein. They are also known for aiding in lowering cholesterol levels and reducing the risk for heart disease.

This recipes combines a variety of seeds and healthy wheats to create a fluffy waffle perfect for topping with something sweet or savory. Whether you prefer berries and some syrup or eggs and gravy, the flavor of your buckwheat super-seed waffles will compliment either way. Read on for your healthiest breakfast recipe yet!

Ingredients

1 cup of buckwheat flour

⅓ cup of sprouted sunflower seeds

4 tablespoons hemp hearts

1 tablespoon coconut sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons coconut oil, melted

1 ¼ cup of organic coconut water

Coconut oil cooking spray for the waffle maker

Preparation

In a food processor, place the buckwheat flour, sunflower seeds and hemp hearts, and pulse until everything resembles the consistency of flour. Add the coconut sugar, baking soda, salt, coconut oil and coconut water and blend for 10-15 seconds until everything is combined. Transfer the batter in a bowl and let it rest for 5 minutes. Heat a waffle maker on medium, spray the surface generously with coconut oil cooking spray, pour half the batter, and cook until the waffle maker suggests it is done. Repeat with the rest of the batter. Top the waffles with your choice of sweet or savory ingredients and enjoy!

