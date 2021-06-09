This article was originally published on CBD Extractions. To view the original article, click here.

Cannabidiol has several beneficial effects, so people think about using it for various purposes. One of those purposes is bodyweight reduction. Does that mean CBD for weight loss is effective? You cannot go on only anecdotal evidence about the same because cannabidiol is a therapeutic product. So, instead of that, you have to look at scientific evidence to make a decision regarding it.

Is Cannabidiol Effective For Weight Loss? Here Is What The Research Says

There exist some pieces of evidence suggesting that cannabidiol may aid an individual in cutting a few pounds or in keeping metabolic disorders from happening.

Almost everyone views cannabis as a product that stimulates appetite because they feel hungry after its use. THC possibly produces hunger, but there is still no sufficient evidence to prove that cannabidiol has this effect.

When tetrahydrocannabinol stimulates CB1 receptors, it will release a hormone that possibly makes THC users eat more food. Conversely, as per a 2018 study, the receptor antagonists possibly aid in reducing appetite and controlling obesity. Why? Because those can block off/deactivate the said receptors.

The study also discovered that stimulating those receptors could reduce not just inflammation but also food intake, thus helping to lessen obesity. A 2012 study on animals discovered that being exposed to cannabidiol lessened the appetite of rats. There exists no direct study showing that cannabidiol lessens appetite in human beings. Until and unless those studies happen, we cannot make any substantiated claim about CBD and body weight.

CBD Risks And Other Things To Bear In Mind

Initial outcomes of research about cannabidiol and weight reduction raised a few interesting connections, but it is vital to consider some things here.

Cannabidiol is not an obesity treatment option, as in the case of any other supplement, drug, or compound. These compounds and supplements may not be the best alternatives to a well-balanced diet as well as regular workouts.

An individual who includes cannabidiol in their bodyweight reduction plan without eating healthily and exercising is unlikely to experience any advantage. Now, what does that mean?

It means you should exercise, eat healthily, and work with a medical professional when utilizing cannabidiol for bodyweight reduction. The professional would like to talk about any other treatment option that you may be taking, knowing that cannabidiol possibly interacts with those alternative products.

The Food and Drug Administration does not still regulate the CBD market identically to the drugs industry. Therefore, some companies give false information about their CBD items.

