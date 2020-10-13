This article was originally published on Blue Ribbon Hemp. To view the original article, click here.

CBD has become popular in nearly every aspect of the health field, and skincare is no stranger to the elixir gaining momentum. CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is the non-psychoactive component of cannabis and hemp plants. Best known for its ability to decrease pain and inflammation, CBD has also been recently discovered to have neuroprotective properties due to its high antioxidant content. CBD has many qualities that can contribute to a vibrant life, including adding it to your skin care routine. Here are some of the best uses for CBD to improve or aid your skin health:

CBD for Anti-Aging and Wrinkles

Coming from a plant, CBD is packed with antioxidant properties and is truly an organic compound. When used as a topical, applied directly to the skin, CBD oil products can sometimes visibly improve the look of dull skin.

Aged skin typically becomes thinner, drier and can develop fine lines and wrinkles over time. By counteracting free-radicals (unstable molecules in the body), and reducing inflammation, CBD creams, balms or salves can help to diminish redness, wrinkles, dryness and dullness. CBD may be able to help protect your skin from damage and reduce the signs of aging by working directly with your body’s systems to stabilize those free-radicals and replenish the epidermal surface.

CBD for Sensitive Skin

Another major skin benefit that can be found in CBD products is its ability to soothe. These soothing properties come again from the antioxidant levels in cannabidiol. There can be a ton of environmental stressors that impact all skin types; CBD can help to normalize and soothe the skin, reducing redness, inflammation and reactivity to outside stressors. Because CBD is naturally derived it is usually a great choice for those with sensitive skin.

CBD for Acne-Prone Skin

Acne is typically considered an inflammatory condition, and although it can be triggered by a variety of things, applying a topical product with soothing properties can visibly reduce breakouts and acne-related redness. CBD is a suitable ingredient for acne and breakouts because of the anti-inflammatory capabilities. A CBD balm or cream can calm reactive skin to look and feel better, along with possibly decreasing excess sebum production.

Though CBD for skin and beauty regimes is still new, the preliminary benefits of CBD when it comes to skin health are quite apparent. By using the antioxidant rich elixir you can give your skin a needed boost in moisture, elasticity and the neuroprotective properties found in CBD topicals. To shop reliable CBD products with third-party lab test results, turn to Blue Ribbon Hemp. For a CBD lotion crafted specifically for seniors, try Blue Ribbon Hemp Infused Lotion.