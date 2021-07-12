This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

The Bloody Mary may be the “diva of drinks,” but that doesn’t mean the Bloody Caesar is just a cheap knock-off. In fact, if you’re a Canadian, chances are you’re more familiar with this later cocktail creation. Despite its Italian-inspired origin, the Bloody Caesar still holds its title as the official cocktail of the Great White North.

If you’re already a fan of the Bloody Mary, then you’re going to love our CBD rendition of Canada’s favorite drink. An extra dose of our high-quality CBD oil will keep you calm as you sip this spicy mix.

CBD Bloody Caesar Recipe

Clamato juice is the main ingredient that distinguishes a Bloody Caesar from a Bloody Mary. For those who’ve never tried this Mott’s-owned product, it’s basically a combination of tomato juice, clam broth, and spices. Think V8 with some extra “fishiness.”

While an “authentic” Bloody Caesar should include a few ounces of Clamato, that doesn’t mean you have to run out to the store and order this juice. In fact, it’s not all that difficult to make a DIY Clamato. Not only is it cheaper to make Clamato at home, you could easily adjust your drink to your tastes.

To make Clamato at home, all you need are a few cups of tomato juice, ½ cup of clam juice, and whatever spices or citrus juices you prefer. Common secondary ingredients include Worcestershire sauce, black pepper, celery salt, and lemon juice. As long as you keep this mix in a sealed jar, it should last at least five days in your refrigerator.

Ingredients

A plate of celery salt

1 ½ ounces vodka

4 ounces Clamato juice

2 dashes Worcestershire sauce

2 dashes Tabasco sauce

1 – 2 dashes horseradish

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Lime wedge

Celery stalk

Directions

Run a lime wedge around your highball glass

Dip the glass in a plate of celery salt

Pour everything but the lime wedge and celery stalk into a cocktail shaker

Add ice and shake for a few seconds

Strain into your highball glass

Top with a lime wedge and celery stalk

Like the Bloody Mary, you could go crazy with garnishes on the Bloody Caesar cocktail. While a celery stalk is a crunchy classic, other common toppings include lemon wedges, olives, bacon, lime wheels, and a cucumber spear.

