Fashionista! Candice Swanepoel’s Best Braless Looks on the Runway and Beyond

Model behavior! Candice Swanepoel strutted down the Victoria’s Secret runway for years showing off her angel wings, but throughout her career, the South Africa native has become known for more than wearing the iconic Fantasy Bra.

Aside from her ongoing modeling gigs and high-fashion ad campaigns, Candice is quite the businesswoman. In February 2018, she launched her own brand of sustainable swimwear called Tropic of C.

“Sustainability is a key part of my lifestyle. I think coming from Africa and growing up with such a strong level of nature, it’s where I get inspiration,” she told Forbes of the bathing suit line in September 2019. Candice explained that because Victoria’s Secret had “stopped the swim category” (they’ve since returned to making swimwear), she had a desire to make her “dream come true.”

The blonde beauty is all for women empowerment and keeps that in mind with her brand’s goals.

“I’m inspired by the concept of ‘powerful femininity’ — I’m gently spoken and quite soft and calm, but I’m also quite powerful, strong, thick-skinned and resilient,” she told the publication. “I come from a farm in the middle of nowhere, I’ve gone through a lot to be where I am. But I also think my vision of beauty is when people embrace being feminine and soft.”

While Candice’s face is synonymous with the Victoria’s Secret Angels brand, she has turned heads on various red carpets over the years wearing some memorable designs from the world’s biggest fashion houses. In July 2021, she made headlines after stepping on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a plunging sheer Etro jumpsuit complete with fringe sleeves that showed off her stunning figure. No one would ever know that she’s a mom of two!

“[Motherhood] has just changed everything for me,’ Candice gushed to ELLE U.K. in September 2018. “I appreciate things I would have overlooked before. I mean, just sitting and getting glammed on is such a nice experience, I would never say, ‘Are we done?’ now!”

Even though she has so much love for her kids — sons Anaca and Ariel — modeling will always be near and dear to Candice’s heart. “I feel very lucky to be able to work with people from all over the world, everyone has their story and their journey and we’re all there to have fun and create art in our own way,” the fashionista told Vogue in 2015 of her job.

Scroll through the gallery to see her best braless moments.