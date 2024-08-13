Twenty years after she launched her career by winning season 4 of American Idol, Carrie Underwood is having a full-circle moment. The 41-year-old has just been tapped to replace Katy Perry as a judge on the singing competition.

“Excited to be coming back home!” the “Denim & Diamonds” singer posted after the news broke. An insider tells Life & Style the mom of two, with husband Mike Fisher, who will join judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, thinks she’ll bring a fresh perspective to the show.

“She has so much to share with the new wannabes, having been a contestant herself,” says the insider. “And don’t let that sweet face fool you. Carrie’s going to be tough.”

After telling one news outlet she favored country artist Jelly Roll as her replacement, Katy, 39, is thrilled by ABC’s choice, says the insider. “Katy’s saying it’s amazing they got Carrie to return to where it all began.”