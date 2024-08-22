Tough roads ahead. A source says Carrie Underwood’s packed schedule will come at the cost of quality time with hubby Mike Fisher and sons Isaiah, 9, and Jacob, 5.

“Their friends worry about how they’re going to keep it together,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style, explaining that the Grammy winner, 41, will spend extended time away from the family’s Nashville home for her Las Vegas residency and American Idol hosting gig. “Carrie will be home every spare moment she has,” says the source, adding that Mike, who retired from hockey in 2018, will hold down the fort for the boys.

“Kids need structure so for the most part they’ll stay at home while Carrie’s traveling.” Carrie doesn’t take Mike’s support for granted. “Long distance is always a challenge, but Carrie says their faith in marriage and in God is stronger than anything,” adds the source. “She wishes people would stop worrying.”