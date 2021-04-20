This article was originally published on Blue Ribbon Hemp. To view the original article, click here.

You have likely heard of CBD and its potential health benefits, but how much are you supposed to take to feel those benefits? CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is one of many active compounds in hemp and cannabis plants. These compounds are also referred to as cannabinoids, and they can impact the body in a number of potentially beneficial ways.

What Is CBD?

CBD is not a psychoactive compound, unlike its often-better-known cousin, THC. CBD won’t get you high, but it does impact the body and the brain through the endocannabinoid system. This bodily system is largely responsible for things like mood, pain regulation, sleep, appetite and more. Based on limited research and anecdotal evidence, CBD’s direct interaction with receptors within this system may be able to help with:

No matter what condition or ailment you are trying to treat, making sure you take an adequate dose of CBD is key to actually reaping the benefits.

Dosing Your CBD

Sometimes it can be tricky to know how to dose your CBD, especially if you are new to using it. CBD isn’t currently regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and there is limited advice available when it comes to dosing. Most human studies show dosages between 20mg and 1500mg, but there is no set standard for how much CBD everyone should take.

When it comes to finding the right amount for you and your needs there are a few things to factor in that will make finding your dosage easier. First, consider what type of CBD product you are using from an oil to a topical. CBD oils and edibles are orally consumed, which means they enter the bloodstream and can take effect quickly. CBD topicals are applied to the surface of the skin and can be ideal for targeted pain management.

As with any substance that can be dosed, typically the higher the dose or the milligram amount the more effective. If you are suffering from a severe condition, a higher dose may be necessary to gain some relief. Starting small and working your way up may be the best way to learn what is going to work best for you. There are a lot of variables to consider when dosing your CBD and talking to a doctor or healthcare provider could be a great way to gain some insight and recommendations on how to dose your CBD. Another important thing to consider is the source of your CBD.

Finding a reliable source of CBD with high-quality products is one of the best ways to know you are getting the dose claimed on the label. Turning to companies that are backed by third-party lab test results is the best way to know you are getting exactly what you paid for. Similarly, this is the only sure way to know that you are getting a CBD product that is truly THC-free if that is what you are looking for.

