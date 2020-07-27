This article was originally published on Blue Ribbon Hemp. To view the original article, click here.

Just like humans, age can take a toll on our four-legged friends. CBD can be a great additional to your senior dog’s life because of its wide ranging health benefits. Similarly to humans, CBD interacts with the endocannabinoid system and its receptors to create balance and eliminate free-radicals. Although more studies are needed surrounding CBD’s benefits, especially for animals, CBD has shown to aid in a range of ailments and conditions from anxiety to pain management to seizures and epilepsy. If you are wondering if CBD is a good idea for your senior dog or other pet, here is a little breakdown of what to look for and how to administer this natural alternative for your furry friend.

What is CBD?

First, let’s define what CBD actually is. CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is the non-psychoactive compound found in cannabis plants or hemp plants. CBD products derived solely from hemp plants allows you to rest easy you are not feeding your pet any THC. Broad spectrum hemp products are your most reliable option for CBD for pets. CBD is a naturally occurring compound that has become a popular alternative for pharmaceutical drugs.

CBD for Senior Dogs: Benefit Breakdown

-Chronic Pain: Much like humans, dogs can develop muscular and joint pain due to aging. Because CBD naturally reduces inflammation it can be a great option for dogs with joint pain. Although it is not a cure-all for joint issues, CBD can help with managing pain from worn down cartilage, which aids in mobility and overall quality of life.

-Anxiety: Dogs can suffer from situational or behavioral anxiety that stems from various things. Whether its separation anxiety or a new environment, CBD can help balance the emotions in the body through its interaction with endocannabinoid system receptors. These receptors communicate to keep the body balanced; when CBD is added to the mix, it acts as a chemical transmission of sorts, bringing a feeling of calm to replace stress.

-Nausea: Many health conditions in a dog can shut down appetite or cause nausea. Essential nutrients and foods are essential for a dogs health, so ensuring they can maintain their diet is important. Adding CBD to your senior dogs daily routine can aid in appetite and also diminish the possibility of nausea.

-Fight Cancer: Research in humans shows that CBD oil is rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. It has even been shown to slow or stop the growth of cancer cells. Because CBD can also help with pain relief, it can be a great natural alternative for senior dogs suffering from cancer.

-Seizures: It is said that up to 5% of dogs suffer from seizures. Most dogs are prescribed drugs to control the episodes, but they can be accompanied by serious side effects. CBD has been shown to work as an alternative to pharmaceutical drugs for epilepsy and seizures in humans, specifically children, and the effects can be very similar for animals.

Where To Start?

The best place to start with a CBD oil product for senior dogs is to find something created specifically for them, just like Blue Ribbon Hemp’s Tincture Oil for Senior Dogs. Not only is it a broad spectrum, high CBD milligram content product, it is even bacon flavored! This CBD oil is whole hemp extracted, alcohol-based tincture that provides the highest level of relief for your dog in an easy dosable form with zero THC.

