This article was originally published on Blue Ribbon Hemp. To view the original article, click here.

When it comes to maintaining your gut heath, there has been a lot of new and emerging research and studies of the complex microbiome. And we mean much more scientific based than a growing beer gut, we are talking actual gut health – which can impact various other parts or functions of the body from the immune system to skin conditions even to mental health. CBD, also known as cannabidiol, has the ability to interact with the body’s endocannabinoid system. Specifically the CB1 and CB2 receptors, which can be found throughout the gut and whole intestinal tract. CBD may have the ability to boost your gut health, which could in turn lead to other health advantages. Should you consider adding CBD to your daily health routine for a boost in gut health? Here are just a few reasons we say yes:

The Gut:

Let’s begin with the gut itself; what is it? The human gut has been nicknamed “The Second Brain” by some. This is because of the high amount of the body’s serotonin being produced in the gut. The relationship between the two organs, as well as the link to the endocannabinoid system, means that one can impact the other and Vic versa. The gut and entire digestive system was thought to be a fairly simple bodily system for quite some time. With the amount of new research centered around the human gut and the gut’s “microbiome” or the microorganisms living within the intestine, this notion of simplicity is rapidly changing.

Any given individual has between 300 and 500 varying species of bacteria in the digestive tract. Some of these microorganisms can be harmful to the body’s health, but many are highly beneficial and needed for proper bodily function. According to one study, a wide variety of “good” bacteria in the gut can mean an improved immune system, lessening of depression symptoms and even appetite and weight control. Because of CBD’s direct interaction with the endocannabinoid system, gut health could be improved by regularly utilizing CBD in conjunction to its other potentially therapeutic properties.

CBD For The Gut:

Nourishing our gut while supporting our endocannabinoid system jointly could have a high impact on a balance to both the body and the mind. Gut health can play a large role in overall health so maintaining a healthy gut function is vital. CBD has the potential to promote gut health through its direct interactions and connections to the human body and its many systems. Though you should always consult your doctor of physician if you are experiencing severe or worsening symptoms of a gut related ailment or condition, CBD may be a natural alternative to consider for your everyday health as well as your gut.

