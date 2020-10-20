Sponsored ContentCBD For Your Gut: Maintaining A Healthy Gut Microbiome
This article was originally published on Blue Ribbon Hemp. To view the original article, click here.
When it comes to maintaining your gut heath, there has been a lot of new and emerging research and studies of the complex microbiome. And we mean much more scientific based than a growing beer gut, we are talking actual gut health – which can impact various other parts or functions of the body from the immune system to skin conditions even to mental health. CBD, also known as cannabidiol, has the ability to interact with the body’s endocannabinoid system. Specifically the CB1 and CB2 receptors, which can be found throughout the gut and whole intestinal tract. CBD may have the ability to boost your gut health, which could in turn lead to other health advantages. Should you consider adding CBD to your daily health routine for a boost in gut health? Here are just a few reasons we say yes:
The Gut:
Let’s begin with the gut itself; what is it? The human gut has been nicknamed “The Second Brain” by some. This is because of the high amount of the body’s serotonin being produced in the gut. The relationship between the two organs, as well as the link to the endocannabinoid system, means that one can impact the other and Vic versa. The gut and entire digestive system was thought to be a fairly simple bodily system for quite some time. With the amount of new research centered around the human gut and the gut’s “microbiome” or the microorganisms living within the intestine, this notion of simplicity is rapidly changing.
Any given individual has between 300 and 500 varying species of bacteria in the digestive tract. Some of these microorganisms can be harmful to the body’s health, but many are highly beneficial and needed for proper bodily function. According to one study, a wide variety of “good” bacteria in the gut can mean an improved immune system, lessening of depression symptoms and even appetite and weight control. Because of CBD’s direct interaction with the endocannabinoid system, gut health could be improved by regularly utilizing CBD in conjunction to its other potentially therapeutic properties.
CBD For The Gut:
- TNF-alpha Production – Cannabidiol is known for its potentially anti-inflammatory properties, which is ideal for combating TNF-alpha. TNF-alpha, or tumor necrosis factor alpha, is one of the potent inflammatory compounds released when the gut’s inflammatory response is triggered. CBD can help to combat inflammation by interacting with the CB1 and CB2 receptors, making it a useful tool for maintaining a healthy inflammation response within the gut.
- Gut Motility – Gut motility is the contracting and stretching of the gastrointestinal tract, which is responsible for the movement of food through the digestive system. Gut motility can be impacted by a variety of measures, including diet (think fiber), that can lead to rapid motility or slowed motility. In other words, diarrhea or constipation. CBD can help to support a healthy gut and regular motility by interacting with receptors in the endocannabinoid system that prompt healthy motility and movement in the gut through inflammation control. Adding CBD and a probiotic to your diet, as well as foods that high in fiber and are un-processed, like fruits and veggies, whole grains and nuts.
- CBD, the Endocannabinoid System and Gut Microbiomes – Th endocannabinoid system is responsible for many bodily regulations including food intake and the complex interaction of probiotic bacteria and the gut. By using CBD to support the ESC with added phyto-cannabinoids, the health of the gut microbiome and other systems or conditions can be potentially improved and balanced. Though research is still needed, there are connections between the ESC and microbial balance, that point to an overall stabilizing affect for both gut health, mood and mental well-being.
Nourishing our gut while supporting our endocannabinoid system jointly could have a high impact on a balance to both the body and the mind. Gut health can play a large role in overall health so maintaining a healthy gut function is vital. CBD has the potential to promote gut health through its direct interactions and connections to the human body and its many systems. Though you should always consult your doctor of physician if you are experiencing severe or worsening symptoms of a gut related ailment or condition, CBD may be a natural alternative to consider for your everyday health as well as your gut.
