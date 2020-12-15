This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

The Sazerac is just as old as an Old Fashioned—and, interestingly, both of these cocktails taste pretty similar! Originating in the 19th century, this delightful drink remains a standard at bars in the Big Easy. But please don’t feel intimidated! The Sazerac is also incredibly straightforward to stir on your own.

Even though the Sazerac is a timeless recipe, everything is better with a little CBD, right? In this case, we’re going to add our natural-flavored CBD oil so you could enjoy this cannabinoid’s benefits without influencing the Sazerac’s taste.

CBD Sazerac Recipe

With such a long history, some of the Sazerac’s ingredients have inevitably been “lost in translation.” Not every bartender agrees on the exact proportions in a traditional Sazerac. Still, most experts argue you need the following ingredients for this cocktail: rye whiskey, a sweetener, Peychaud’s bitters, a lemon, and some type of anise-flavored liqueur.

Your two main choices for a sweetener are a 1:1 simple syrup mix or a sugar cube. We’re going to use simple syrup in our recipe simply because we’re too lazy to use a muddler.

In terms of anise-flavored liqueurs, the obvious choice is absinthe. However, if you don’t feel comfortable drinking the “Green Fairy,” you could sub with something “licoricey” like pastis.

Please note: you should never serve a Sazerac on the rocks. You should also never shake your Sazerac if you want an authentic experience. Be sure to pre-chill your serving glass to keep your Sazerac nice and cool while you’re sipping it.

Ingredients

2 oz rye whiskey

Four dashes of Peychaud’s bitters

1 barspoon of simple syrup

½ dropperful Tribe CBD oil (natural)

Splash of absinthe

Lemon twist

Directions

Pour rye whiskey, Peychaud’s bitters, and simple syrup into a mixing glass

Add ice and stir until well chilled

Drop a splash of absinthe into a pre-chilled rocks glass

Swirl the absinthe so that your cup is evenly coated

Discard (or drink!) the excess absinthe

Strain your whiskey mixture into the rocks glass

Add ½ dropperful of Tribe CBD oil

Spray the oils from your lemon skin over the Sazerac and discard the peel

You might be wondering why on earth we didn’t use our citrus-flavored CBD oil in this cocktail. After all, the Sazerac calls for a lemon garnish. Wouldn’t Tribe’s citrusy CBD oil be a perfect fit for the Sazerac?

Well, as you could see above, lemon doesn’t play a massive role in the Sazerac’s flavor. We felt that adding our citrus-flavored CBD oil wouldn’t provide a traditional Sazerac experience. However, if you want to add a little extra zing to your CBD cocktail, who are we to stop you from using our citrus blend?

Tribe Makes It Easy For Everyone To Afford CBD

Speaking of the “Big Easy,” please know that Tribe CBD works hard to make it easy for customers to buy high-quality, hemp-derived CBD. Indeed, Tribe CBD now offers many assistance programs to help veterans, disabled patients, and low-income citizens access CBD oil.

If you’d like to learn more about applying for our generous assistance program, be sure to check here.