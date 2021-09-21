This article was originally published on Use CBD For Pain. To view the original article, click here.

The popularity of CBD is rising rapidly in the past few years. Since the legalization of hemp-derived products in the United States in 2018, there has been a huge rise in the sales and use of CBD products across the country. The main reason for the popularity of CBD products is its ability to treat several health disorders that affect the human body. The CBD is a cannabinoid compound that possesses several therapeutic properties that help in treating various health problems that affect the human body. Its interaction with the cannabinoid receptors in the endocannabinoid system of our body helps in the smooth regulation of a wide range of body functions, including sleep, memory, appetite, pain perception, and mood, etc.

CBD is widely used among people for the treatment of anxiety, stress, arthritis, migraines, insomnia, nausea, epilepsy, acne, psoriasis, and Alzheimer’s disease, etc. Recent studies have shown that CBD may also help in the treatment of cancer. People mainly use CBD for alleviating different forms of pain that affect the human body. The pain-relieving properties of CBD will help in soothe back pain, neuropathic pain, arthritis pain, and headaches, etc. There are several ways to use CBD for alleviating pain. However, the most popular method of using CBD is via CBD topicals.

CBD Topicals For Pain

Many CBD users and health experts consider topical CBD products as the best way to use CBD for alleviating different forms of body pains. This is because CBD topicals like CBD creams, CBD lotions, and CBD balms can provide localized pain relief. Many studies have shown that CBD is very effective in alleviating arthritis pain in people suffering from arthritis. Arthritis is an inflammatory disorder that is characterized by inflammation in your joints. These inflammations can cause severe joint pain and swelling. Applying a CBD topical cream on the affected joint will help in reducing the inflammation because of the anti-inflammatory properties of CBD. When the inflammation is reduced, you will get relief from the joint pain.

Athletes are now using CBD creams to soothe muscles and prevent muscle cramps after a heavy workout. Most of the CBD creams contain additional ingredients that will provide a cooling effect to loosen your muscles. CBD topicals are also effective in alleviating muscle spasms, which are the most common multiple sclerosis symptoms. The use of CBD will help to reduce the levels of spasticity and give relief from multiple sclerosis.

Many people are relying on CBD balms to alleviate their chronic headaches. The use of CBD will help increase the anandamide production in your body. The increased levels of anandamide will help to reduce the feeling of pain. The anti-inflammatory properties of CBD will also help manage the migraine.

How To Use CBD Topicals For Pain?

As the name suggests, topical CBD products are meant to be used on your skin. You have to take a portion of CBD cream or balm and apply it directly to the affected region and massage it well. You need to massage the CBD topical to make sure that the CBD goes into the skin smoothly and imparts its pain-relieving effects. Doctors usually recommend testing the CBD cream on your skin first to see whether there is any allergic reaction. Take a small portion and apply it to your skin. Wait for some time and look for any allergic reactions. If there is no skin irritation, you can use the CBD cream without any worry.

Things To Consider While Buying CBD Topicals

There is a wide range of CBD topicals available in the market and most of these CBD topical products are either fake or low in quality. Therefore, you have to give extra care to buying a topical CBD product. When you choose a CBD product, make sure that it has the highest potency because it is difficult for CBD to pass through the skin if the potency is low. An average high potency CBD topical may contain 8 grams of CBD per recommended application.

Another important thing to consider is the type of CBD used in the topical CBD product. If you do not want THC, it is better to buy CBD isolate or broad-spectrum CBD products. Full-spectrum CBD products contain a very low amount of THC and this amount may not cause any intoxicating effects. Always make sure that the product you are about to buy is tested in an independent third-party lab. The third-party lab testing mainly looks for the CBD content and the impurities present in the CBD product. Reputable CBD companies publish third-party lab testing reports of their products on their company website.

When you choose a CBD product, first look at the list of ingredients labeled on the package. Make sure that all the ingredients listed on the label are natural and organic. Also, make sure that there is no ingredient in the topical CBD product you chose that you are allergic to.